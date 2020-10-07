LoveShackFancy’s SS ’21 Collection Is Fulfilling My Bohemian Little Bo Peep Dreams

Caught up in the hellish news cycle right now? Allow LoveShackFancy’s ethereal Spring Summer offering to mentally transport you to a more soothing dreamscape. Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s new One Fine Day collection, and its lookbook, is a vision of a more optimistic and carefree future thanks to its romantic, feminine, and whimsical creations.

The designer’s newest collection embodies the type of steadfast hope we need, with the brand’s signature bohemian wares executed in exquisitely-detailed fabrics like Battenburg lace, Irish crochet, rainbow pointelle, and embroidered seersucker; all in delicious cotton-candy hues like lemon, baby pink, and sky blue. The vintage-inspired pieces, which also included loungewear and denim, were all fittingly photographed on models frolicking through a charming country garden.

For next season, I’m particularly excited about the regal high neck collars on a cotton-broderie mini dress, the lace-trimmed waterfall hems, and a gorgeous ruffled and tiered plaid co-ord. If I close my eyes, I can almost feel as if I too am stepping outside barefoot to tend to my farmyard animals in hand-painted watercolor cherry and rosebud prints. Tempted? Peruse the lookbook and try manifesting it for yourself. Just remember to turn off the 24/7 cable news channel playing in the background for full effect.

See the collection below:

