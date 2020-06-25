Lisa Rinna Takes On ‘Karens’ Who Are Trying To Get Her Fired

Lisa Rinna will not be silenced! Yesterday she wrote on Instagram that “Karens” have called QVC to complain about The Real Housewives star voicing her political views on social media. Rinna has a line sold exclusively through QVC.

“I am sad to report it would now seem I can’t use my platform to inform or question or say how I feel politically because the Karen’s have bombarded QVC begging them to fire me and saying they will no longer buy my clothes,” Rinna wrote.

“It is a shame that I must be muzzled in order to support my family but that it just what it is. Remember you know how I feel. Use your voice and vote,” she continued. But that wasn’t the end of it. She filled her Instagram Story with stickers that said “QUEER,” “PROUD TO BE PROUD,” “BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTERS,” and “THIS FIGHT AIN’T OVER,” “I will be on the right side of history and in the end THAT IS WHAT MATTERS MOST,” she wrote. She also posted this Meme today:

View this post on Instagram ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🖤🤍 A post shared by L I S A R I N N A (@lisarinna) on Jun 25, 2020 at 6:59am PDT

‘Karen’ is term used to describe a demanding, middle-aged white woman who displays a sense of entitlement. The New York Times described a “Karen” as the “policewomen of all human behavior” in a 2019 piece.

