Hollywood Hosts First Movie Premiere Since March 10th

Last night in Hollywood, the indie comedy, aTypical Wednesday, had a red carpet premiere at The Montalban Theater Rooftop Cinema. It’s the first red carpet premiere since March 10th when Sony’s Bloodshot premiered in Westwood. While the venue could host up to 200 people, the outdoor event welcomed about 60 guests and there were few boldfaced names in attendance. Guests were required to wear face masks and had their temperature taken upon arrival. The red carpet hosted six photographers and there were no reporters on the carpet, according to Variety.Guests did take their masks off for red carpet photos.

aTypical Wednesday was set to have a theatrical release, but will go straight to VOD on Friday.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.