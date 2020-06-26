7 Delicious Easy-to-Make Summer Cocktail Recipes

Time to kickoff summer season, and there is nothing better than a refreshing ice cold cocktail on a hot summer day. Here are some delicious and easy to make cocktail recipes to try out!

1. Summer Watermelon Spritzer

Ingredients:

2oz CÎROC Summer Watermelon

6oz Soda Water

Ice cubes

Garnish: Large watermelon slice, a sprig of mint, and lime wheel

Preparation: Add CÎROC Summer Watermelon and soda water into highball glass filled with ice. Gently stir, place large watermelon slice into the glass and garnish top with sprig of mint and lime wheel.

2. Backyard Lemondade

Ingredients

1.5 oz the Botanist Gin

.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.75 oz Fino Sherry

.5 oz Simple Syrup

2-5 Strawberries (halved)

5-7 Mint Leaves

Ice cubes

Preparation: Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain into a Rocks Glass. Garnish with mint leaves or a halved strawberry.

3. Blueberry Fields Forever

Ingredients

2 oz Gin

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

¼ cup Fresh Blueberries

2 oz Tonic Water

Ice cubes

Preparation: Add the Gin, fresh lime juice and fresh muddle blueberries into a shaker. Gently muddle. Add ice and shake. Fine strain over ice into a Highball glass and top with tonic water. Garnish with fresh mint and blueberries.

4. Cointreau Cucumber Basil Fizz

Ingredients

2oz Cointreau

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

3 Slices of Fresh Cucumber

4 Basil Leaves

2 oz Soda Water

Ice cubes

Preparation: Combine all ingredients apart from soda water in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled wine glass. Top off with soda water.

5. The Original Rum Punch

Ingredients

1.5 oz Mount Gay Eclipse

.75 oz sugar syrup

.5 oz lime

3 oz water

Lime or orange wedges

Ice cubes

Preparation: Put all ingredients in a punch bowl. Add crushed ice. Stir and serve.

6. Ravo Lavender Rose

Ingredients

2 oz Ravo Vodka

1 oz rose simple syrup

0.75 oz Chase Elderflower Liqueur

0.5oz lemon, juiced

Zonin Sparkling Rose Wine, to top

Lavender sprigs and edible flowers, for garnish

Ice Cubes

Preparation: Combine ice, Ravo Vodka, rose simple syrup, Chase Elderflower and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. Shake well. Strain into a coup glass and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a Lavender sprig and edible flowers.

7. Mexican Mule

Ingredients

2 oz YaVe Blanco Tequila

1 oz Ginger Syrup

1 oz Lime/Lemon Juice

Lemon Wheel or ginger candy garnish

Ice Cubes

Preparation: Fill the glass with crushed ice. Pour 2 ounces of YaVe’s Blanco Tequila over the ice. Squeeze in that lime or lemon juice and add the ginger syrup. Top it all off by garnishing it with a lemon wheel.

