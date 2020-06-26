7 Delicious Easy-to-Make Summer Cocktail Recipes

Time to kickoff summer season, and there is nothing better than a refreshing ice cold cocktail on a hot summer day. Here are some delicious and easy to make cocktail recipes to try out!
1. Summer Watermelon Spritzer
Ingredients:
2oz CÎROC Summer Watermelon
6oz Soda Water
Ice cubes
Garnish: Large watermelon slice, a sprig of mint, and lime wheel
Preparation: Add CÎROC Summer Watermelon and soda water into highball glass filled with ice. Gently stir, place large watermelon slice into the glass and garnish top with sprig of mint and lime wheel.
2. Backyard Lemondade
Ingredients
1.5 oz the Botanist Gin
.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
.75 oz Fino Sherry
.5 oz Simple Syrup
2-5 Strawberries (halved)
5-7 Mint Leaves
Ice cubes
Preparation: Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain into a Rocks Glass. Garnish with mint leaves or a halved strawberry.
3. Blueberry Fields Forever
Ingredients
2 oz Gin
.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
¼ cup Fresh Blueberries
2 oz Tonic Water
Ice cubes
Preparation: Add the Gin, fresh lime juice and fresh muddle blueberries into a shaker. Gently muddle. Add ice and shake. Fine strain over ice into a Highball glass and top with tonic water. Garnish with fresh mint and blueberries.
4. Cointreau Cucumber Basil Fizz
Ingredients
2oz Cointreau
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
3 Slices of Fresh Cucumber
4 Basil Leaves
2 oz Soda Water
Ice cubes
Preparation: Combine all ingredients apart from soda water in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled wine glass. Top off with soda water.
5. The Original Rum Punch
Ingredients
1.5 oz Mount Gay Eclipse
.75 oz sugar syrup
.5 oz lime
3 oz water
Lime or orange wedges
Ice cubes
Preparation: Put all ingredients in a punch bowl. Add crushed ice. Stir and serve.
6. Ravo Lavender Rose
Ingredients
2 oz Ravo Vodka
1 oz rose simple syrup
0.75 oz Chase Elderflower Liqueur
0.5oz lemon, juiced
Zonin Sparkling Rose Wine, to top
Lavender sprigs and edible flowers, for garnish
Ice Cubes
Preparation: Combine ice, Ravo Vodka, rose simple syrup, Chase Elderflower and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. Shake well. Strain into a coup glass and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a Lavender sprig and edible flowers.
7. Mexican Mule
Ingredients
2 oz YaVe Blanco Tequila
1 oz Ginger Syrup
1 oz Lime/Lemon Juice
Lemon Wheel or ginger candy garnish
Ice Cubes
Preparation: Fill the glass with crushed ice. Pour 2 ounces of YaVe’s Blanco Tequila over the ice. Squeeze in that lime or lemon juice and add the ginger syrup. Top it all off by garnishing it with a lemon wheel.
