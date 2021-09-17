Pucker Up! Lisa Rinna Welcomes Daughters Delilah Belle And Amelia Gray Into The Rinna Beauty Fold

It’s time to peace and pout! Instagram’s first family, Lisa Rinna and daughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin, have put their heads together to custom create new lip kit offerings for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s hit line, Rinna Beauty. The Daily Front Row caught up with the social media starlets to sneak a peek—mwah mwah!

Lisa

How has your summer been? What have you been up to?

I’m on an island in Canada! They opened the borders up in early August so I’ve been hanging out and getting some R+R with the family. We haven’t been to Canada in two years.

Have you any new obsessions this summer?

I’ve been trying not to get COVID! I live in a hot spot and it’s not back to normal. We’re done filming the show, and I haven’t been doing a whole lot, just hangin’! I did go to the Hamptons to visit some friends but I haven’t traveled much. I miss it and I really want to see the world again.

How do you keep so upbeat?

I don’t know! I always try to see the bright side of everything. I entertain myself, I guess. Thank God for great streaming TV. I watch a lot of RuPaul’s Drag Race and I just watched The White Lotus!

Did you love Jennifer Coolidge in it?

I sure did! I found out we have the same agent, which made me scream. I love that she’s getting her moment; I really love her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rinna Beauty (@rinnabeauty)

Speaking of, we love your humor, but who makes you laugh?

Oh my gosh, there’s just so many. I laugh at the memes people make about us on the show, they’re some of the funniest. I’m very self-deprecating and I’ll be the first to laugh at myself.

How do you maintain a good relationship with social media?

I think everyone is trying to figure it out. It’s difficult when the show is airing—it’s easier to film the show than live through what happens when it’s airing. I have to be careful in terms of what I allow myself to see. That’s when I have to have boundaries, and it gets tough. I try to put my phone down, but sometimes I get caught and engage and get mad at myself. But I’m human, just like anyone else.

Who do you follow that brings you joy?

I’m attracted to fashion, art, positivity, and any accounts that make me feel good. Also a lot of actors and people I admire, and musicians I love. You have to use Instagram in a positive way.

You’ve 1 million likes on TikTok! What do you enjoy about the platform?

If I’m ever down at all, I watch it for a howl and I am crying laughing! I think it’s so funny.

Do you learn your dance routines from the platform?

No, I’m more of a freestyle dancer. I admire the people doing the routines—they’re hard by the way! A dance routine is just me deciding to turn on a song and dance and I do it in one take.

What about beauty, do you get inspiration on TikTok?

Yes, but I get more beauty inspiration from RuPaul’s Drag Race!

What’s coming up for Rinna Beauty, we saw you teasing some eye products!

We will launch eyes in 2022, but what we’re doing right now with Delilah and Amelia’s kits is really exciting. I love to work with my family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I S A R I N N A (@lisarinna)

Why did the time feel right to bring the girls on board?

We always wanted to bring them on. It came organically. I said, ‘Think of what you love, figure it out, send it to us, and we’ll formulate some samples and then you’ll pick the colors.’ We’ll see how it goes, I’m sure we’ll do more kits.

What’s been the most surprising experience since launching Rinna Beauty?

It’s been challenging but exciting to do it, from scratch, in the middle of the pandemic and I’ve learned a great deal. We’ve done everything through trial and error and we’re smashing goals: we had our biggest month ever this month! It’s a labor of love but I’ve been blown away, to be honest. I want to spin it out into everything—head to toe lifestyle!

What beauty entrepreneurs inspire and guide you?

Jerrod Blandino of Too Faced is one of my biggest mentors. He’s one of the greats in the business and has been so helpful. Everyone from Bobbi Brown to Laura Mercier and Marc Jacobs has been very influential. And John Demsey of Mac and Estée Lauder. They are the titans of the business and I watch them very closely!

What’s your biggest wish for the rest of 2021?

I want my family to stay healthy and follow their dreams. I just want everyone to be happy; that’s what I’d like to manifest. And that the business keeps growing. I want it to be a multi-hundred million dollar business…and then I’ll sell it to John Demsey!

Delilah Belle

Tell us about the Delilah Kit!

I’m super excited about it! All of them can be worn on their own or in combination. I am obsessed with the nudish brown lipstick and the Glow Up gloss is a beautiful shimmery gold. They’re really perfect colors for the fall and holiday season. I’ve so many photos saved which I’ll post when I’m back on Instagram!

What have you been up to?

Self reflecting, learning and growing. I’ve taken a lot of time to rest and be healthier. I also went to Greece and Tulum, which was so fun!

What are you most looking forward to for fall?

I’ve been working on a couple of things, I have a jewelry collab launching in October and I have a clothing line coming.

Best thing about NYFW?

I’m excited! I love dressing up, bumping into people, and creating more relationships.

Favorite trends right now?

I’m obsessed with Loewe, Jaquemus, and Bottega Veneta. The trends I’m excited for are the new trends I’m going to see on the runway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DELILAH BELLE (@delilahbelle)

Amelia Gray

Tell us about the Amelia Kit!

I love the mixture of the creamy blush shade of pink in the Lil Extra liner and the warm pink, almost maroon Angel’s Kiss lipstick. The Frostbite gloss is a really yummy, icy, glitter gloss. My favorite ever, ever, ever!

How has summer been?

I have been running around, excited to work again, counting down the days ‘til I can be surrounded by people in this industry again. It’s been so fun to be back on set and be around everyone and their creativity.

NYFW plans?

I’m ready to go to every single fashion show that I can go to.

What look will you be channeling?

I’m feeling a really minimalist ‘90s vibe right now!

What else are you obsessed with right now?

I’m so into Pilates right now, and breakfast burritos! I’m also very into Bottega Veneta, the color green, crime podcasts, alternative music, and alt r n’ b. I’m trying to branch out and broaden my horizons!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia (@ameliagray)

Read the NYFW issue below!