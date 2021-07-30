Lindsi Lane Launches Her First Brand! Here’s What You Need To Know

It’s been a wild ride for influencer and mom Lindsi Lane recently—culminating today with the launch of her new brand, Lindsi Lane: Elevated Bodywear & Essentials. The New York-based content creator and style savant wanted to bring something to market that fused her love of glamor with comfortable, chic bodywear basics, fueled by her experience of becoming a mom for the first time. Think of it like hard-working Spanx, but with the kind of disco flair we all need right now! We caught up with Lane, as the first drop lands on site, to get the suss.

For people who might not know about your background as a stylist, can you fill us in on your early years in the industry?

Sure, I would love to! I started my career at Barney’s New York when I was 21. I was later promoted, and became the youngest personal shopper in their working history when I was 23. It was the ultimate dream come true and something that I carry with me everyday, even now. I learned so much from my time there and I feel so grateful that I was able to be a part of the Barney’s family when the store was open. After I left Barney’s, I started my own styling company when I was 25, and within a year of my company’s launch, I was signed by FORD when they had an Artist division in NYC. I was in a double contract there, doing personal styling/lookbook work, as well as editorial work, so I could build my portfolio—and I hustled every step of the way! They were my agents for three+ years and I got to work on some awesome campaigns with some of the best in the biz. Truly, another incredible experience I am so grateful for everyday. Once I felt my time was up at FORD, I rebranded into a style expert, appearing on national morning shows including Good Day NY and CBS Live On The Couch. Simultaneously, I started doing this thing called “blogging” that was becoming popular…and the rest is history!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsi Lane Watts (@lindsilanestyle)

What’s your aim with the brand and how will it stand apart from what’s in the market now?

I aim to take the stress out of getting dressed for women, and I never want women to lose their style spark no matter what stage of life they are in. It will stand apart from what is in the market now because of what it was inspired by. Naturally, it was inspired by my background as a stylist, but it was also inspired by the evolution of my body post baby and how clothing made me feel. My relationship changed with getting dressed after an emergency c-section, because no one told me how hard recovery would be. I lost a lot of myself and I hated getting dressed. I struggled to find pieces that were body enhancing/contouring, yet elevated in design and style and comfortable enough for “chill to night”, as I like to say. When I realized that nothing like this existed in the market, I started thinking of how many women must feel the same way as me and Lindsi Lane: Elevated Bodywear & Essentials was born!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S I L A N E (@lindsilaneofficial)

Tell us about the offering you’re launching with, and what’s your favorite piece?

Collection 1 is split up into three separate drops that will happen over the next few months. In Drop 1 happening July 30, there are 12 exclusive, one-of-a-kind RTW styles that can only be found on www.lindsilane.com. And ahhh, don’t make me answer that! Haha! It is just too hard to, as each piece is literally my vision come to life, but the one with the most sentimental story is the Ceci floral ruffle bike short. It was inspired by my c-section and feeling insecure about that area on my body for a long time—it’s one that a lot of women are self-conscious about. The shorts are super flattering, feminine, and stunning, all while being comfortable, and more importantly, they will allow women to feel even more beautiful in their skin than they already are. This is what my clothing line is all about.

How long has it taken to come to fruition?

One whole year! I designed the entire collection with my manufacturer through an iPhone and computer during COVID times, shipping back and forth fabrics and samples on Zoom call after Google Meet. If I can do this, I know I can take on anything that is to come…and I am ready for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S I L A N E (@lindsilaneofficial)

What’s been your favorite part about working on the brand?

There are two things! First, seeing my complete vision come to life, 100%. Like, it has a pulse now, it is not just an idea floating around in my mind! Nothing is more special than seeing all my hard work hanging in my very own closet (and soon to be other people’s too!). And secondly, the fact that I did it on my own. It really is my second baby. I had no design team, or investors, or people holding my hand along the way, and I invested everything I ever made from being an influencer into this line. I experienced and learned everything first-hand for myself and dived right in, all fears aside. Not to say that I wouldn’t be open to those discussions in the future, but I am so proud of myself right now. I actually did it.

What can your followers expect with the brand, and what’s coming up in the future?

They can expect what they always expect of me: originality, pushing the boundaries, never conforming, and bringing out their confidence through my clothing. Right now, I am taking this new venture day by day, but if it’s going to be anything like the career I have had thus far, I better buckle up, because it is going to be an exciting ride!

What are five things you’re obsessed with right now?

Feeling happy, feeling grateful, my family, my son Tallin, and the launch of Lindsi Lane. For me, these just hit different.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.