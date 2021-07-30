Daily Media: Moves, Moves, Moves To Peruse At CAA, Saks Off Fifth, Zenith Watches, Ermenegildo Zegna, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Jason Morrison is now U.S. head of marketing and communications for Zenith watches.

2. Shivi Shankaran is now e-commerce chief operating officer at Saks Off 5th.

3. Francesca Di Pasquantonio is now investor relations director at Ermenegildo Zegna group.

4. John Habbouch is now chief financial officer at SuperOrdinary.

5. Annie Mitchell is now vice president of finance at Gymshark.

6. Lauren Bernstein White is now editorial director at Carats & Cake.

7. Simon Pankau-Sirixay is now director, public relations at KCD.

8. Annabelle Giletti is now press director at Walker Drawas.

9. Jake Lieberman is now senior manager in SHADOW’s influencer division.

10. Matthew Cancel is now senior account executive of partnerships at METRO.

11. Elle Sacerdote is now PR manager at Carbon38.

12. Lizzie Stoldt is now account executive at LaForce. Samantha McNeil has also joined the company as an account executive.

13. Paige Miller and Jackie Olender are now agents at CAA.

14. Claire Juden, senior publicist at KCD, has left the company.

15. Lauren Guizzetti is now public relations coordinator at THE CONSULTANCY PR. Savannah Davis is also now public relations coordinator at the company, while Sarah Day has been promoted to account executive.

16. Blended Strategy Group has launched a social media and brand creative division, with beauty and talent clients such as Allergan, Chelsea Handler, Gwen Stefani, Kevin Bacon and more. Mossy Creative is joining Blended Strategy Group to form a full-service creative marketing and communications agency with a focus on entertainment, PR and social media strategy. Faith-Ann Young, founder & CEO of Mossy Creative, will now be senior vice president of creative for the agency and Heather Sheeley will be senior director, heading up BSG’s Content & Social Media division. As part of this integration, all other Mossy Creative employees will be part of the new BSG Content & Social Media division.

17. Byrdie has introduced Crowned, its social-first series exploring the history and significance of Black hairstyles.

Plus!

18. Le Grey is now representing British lingerie label Dora Larsen.

19. PURPLE is now representing CHNGE.

20. VPR/Mint Showroom is now representing luxury resort wear brand CHIO di Stefania D.

21. ICA is now representing sustainable activewear brand Wolven and fashion label Simon Miller.

22. Bella Public Relations is now representing MISS A.

23. Westway Communications is now representing Reem Acra and Jaidi Finds.

24. Blended Strategy Group is now representing tequila brand CALIROSA.

25. MP-IMC is now representing Dae Hair.

26. Be Social Group is now representing Sugarlash PRO.

27. Austin Smedstad is now representing sustainable beauty brand Marianella.

28. H&S is now representing Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

