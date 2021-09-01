SUPIMA Design Competition Spotlight: 3 More Finalists Share Their Capsule Collection Inspirations

SUPIMA Design Competition is returning live to NYFW on September 9! The 14th annual competition brings together design students from around the country to compete for a grand prize of $10,000 and recognition from top industry leaders. This week we’re introducing you to to the next generation of ones to watch. Earlier this week we met three rising stars and today we bring you three more faces to root for!

Yuki Xu, Rhode Island School of Design

Where and what did you study?

I studied apparel design at Rhode Island School of Design.

What’s the theme of your SUPIMA capsule collection?

The collection celebrates the beauty of aging. By comparing the body’s signs of aging, such as wrinkles, laxity, unevenness, and visible blood veins, to natural aging textures like fungus, varicose leaves, and tree bark, the collection embraces the process of aging and demonstrates that it is beautiful. The collection is called Growth because aging also means the growing of time and maturity. Aging is how we connect with the earth. We, as living beings, will return to the earth at the end of the biological cycle like all other lives. We are a part of nature.

How would you describe your design aesthetic?

Organic, rhythmical, delicate, harmonious, fading, elegant.

What were the biggest challenges in the design process?

Staying true to my own vision or the illustrations.

Where do you draw most of your inspiration from?

I drew inspirations from my personal life and experience, and nature.

Who are your favorite designers?

My favorite designers are Iris Van Herpen, Alexander McQueen, Maison Martin Margiela, and Ann Demeulemeester.

Bora Kim, School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Where did you study and what led you to a career in fashion?

I graduated from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), and I also hold a nursing degree from Rush University Medical Center. I have always been drawn to fashion, which led me to attend SAIC while also working as a nurse. Fashion is unique because it has the ability to transport you to another place. I am interested in designing garments with this transformative ability.

What’s the theme of your SUPIMA capsule collection?

The collection is titled the Invisible Seasons and it follows a spiritual journey of the blinded soul.

How would you describe your design aesthetic?

I design based on a concept. I like to use garments as a medium to paint broad conceptual landscapes.

What were the biggest challenges in the design process?

Materializing abstract themes into garments.

Where do you draw most of your inspiration from?

For my collection, I wanted to explore how a person can see beyond the visible.

Who are your favorite designers?

Martin Margiela.

Alana Tolliver, Kent State University

Where did you study and what led you to a career in fashion?

I graduated with a bachelor’s fine arts from Kent State University. Growing up, I always had an interest in fashion, coming from a family with multiple seamstresses, naturally I too entered the fashion industry. I also like to attribute my interest in fashion to my interest in Bratz Dolls growing up. They were known for having a “Passion 4 Fashion” and I think that really rubbed off on me.

What’s the theme of your SUPIMA capsule collection?

My capsule collection is based around the doubt in myself as a designer. Through this collection I will tackle that doubt and prove to myself that I am good at what I do.

How would you describe your design aesthetic?

The best way to describe my design aesthetic would be maximal and eclectic while aiming for sustainability.

What were the biggest challenges in the design process?

I would say my biggest challenges typically relate to the juxtaposition of maximalism and sustainability. It can be very challenging to create a lot of the designs and silhouettes that I have in mind while still being sustainable. Typically, I’m working around what can I do with my waste in order to minimize the amount of scraps that I have.

Where do you draw most of your inspiration from?

From Greek mythology, pop culture, and identity.

Who are your favorite designers?

Some of my favorites include Minju Kim, Blindness, Richard Quinn, and Chopova Lowena.

