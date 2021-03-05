Designer Spotlight: The Jonathan Simkhai Crib Sheet

Over the next few weeks we’ll be featuring buzzy brands showing at COTERIE Digital this season. This week, it’s our turn to focus on Jonathan Simkhai . The LA-based designer tells us what’s ahead for the brand and what to expect from his Fall 2021 collection.

Founded: 2010

Creative Director: Jonathan Simkhai

Brand Vibe: Luxury ready-to-wear for the modern woman. The core aesthetic of Jonathan Simkhai plays with the tension of feminine strength and sensuality; this is reflected in the use of customized fabrics, romantic detailing, linear lines, and contoured silhouettes. Jonathan’s work often explores the confluence of technology and hand-made artistry, blending the energy of New York, the brand’s origin, with the nature and simplicity of its adopted Los Angeles home.

Celebrity Fans: Oprah, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Emily Ratajkowski.

Fall 2021 Preview: “Fall ’21 is inspired by the human connection we have with clothing and craft. I was inspired to develop an increased use of hand workmanship throughout this collection as we are missing so much connectedness these days.

We incorporated the playfulness of fringe and tassel, hand-woven and hand-crochet throughout our knitwear dresses and we combined multiple fabrications in multiple categories—pairing knit with vegan leather and suede with cotton crochet.

The collection’s desaturated earth-tone color palette had stemmed from a retro feeling chocolate brown that we found and then challenged ourselves to modernize. These umber shades are juxtaposed with rosebud, lilac, desert rose, and sage.

I find myself most inspired to create items that evoke confidence and comfort, as we all wait for the world to reopen and reconnect with one another, with a better understanding of the things that need to change within it.”

Memorable Moments: “The experience of winning the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund alongside amazing designers, and also dressing Michelle Obama for her Becoming book tour.”

Instagram Handle: @jonathansimkhai

Vision Board: “We’d love to build bigger into accessories!”

Where You Can Find It: Flagship store in West Hollywood, CA, Intermix, Saks Fifth Avenue, Net-A-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Bergdorf Goodman.

What’s ahead for the brand? “We have a very exciting kids launch in the works!”

