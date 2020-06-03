Lafayette 148 Partners with the NAACP for Instagram Live Conversation

Lafayette 148 are partnering with the NAACP for an Instagram Live conversation tomorrow from 2-3pm with activist and author, April Ryan, and civil rights activist and vice chairman of the board at the NAACP, Karen Boykin-Towns.

Topics to be discussed include the historical context for this movement and why it’s so much bigger than George Floyd; the power of the protest; the work of the NAACP in fighting for justice and equality for more than a century; what it’s like covering this crisis as a black woman journalist; and how we can all help, in ways both large and small. Ryan and Boykin-Towns will also take questions from viewers.

The Lafayette 148 team has pledged to donate an undisclosed amount to the NAACP, which Lafayette 148 co-founder and CEO Deirdre Quinn has committed to matching.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.