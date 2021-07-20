Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Jennifer Miller’s Multicolor Bead Necklaces

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
What: Jennifer Miller’s Multicolor Bead Necklaces. The necklace comes with a Blue Enamel Eye Charm, Pink Enamel CZ Heart Charm, or  Red Enamel CZ Heart Charm. The charm is : 0.78″ Long X 0.40″ Wide. It can be worn as necklace, bracelet, or anklet.

Who:  Jennifer Miller collaborates with some of the most well-known and respected designers from around the world. She is renowned for having the most exclusive and well edited collection of fine and faux jewelry, as well as a phenomenal selection of handbags, home accessories and clothing. Jennifer Miller Jewelry is regularly featured on the trend pages of magazines, national television shows, and worn by celebrities from the red carpet to the White House. Women trust Jennifer Miller to create a personal jewelry style for them that will complete their individual looks, make a statement and be versatile.

Why: These are perfect for adding a chic and colorful addition to your Summer look.

How much: $195.00

Where: Jennifer Miller boutiques or JenniferMiller.com

