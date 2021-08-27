Editor’s Pick: Jennifer Miller’s Trending Fall Jewelry Must-Haves

What: Jennifer Miller knows a thing or two about fusing timeless, clean design with fad trends—and her Gypsy Ring Collective and charm necklaces are proof. Boasting 14k gold and unabashed diamonds, each ring in the Gypsy collective makes a statement with its chunky complexion, while the Multi Charm Necklace and Faux Emerald Cut Solitaire Necklace offer a dainty style. All are a chic testament to Jennifer Miller’s high-fashion standards and luxe appeal.

Who: Jennifer Miller collaborates with some of the most well-known and respected designers from around the world. She is renowned for having the most exclusive and well edited collection of fine and faux jewelry, as well as a phenomenal selection of handbags, home accessories and clothing. Jennifer Miller Jewelry is regularly featured on the trend pages of magazines, national television shows, and worn by celebrities from the red carpet to the White House. Women trust Jennifer Miller to create a personal jewelry style for them that will complete their individual looks, make a statement and be versatile.

Why: Three words: stack ’em up! Whether you need something decorative to complement a V-neckline or finger candy to elevate a casual look, any and all of Jennifer Miller’s stack-worthy pieces are bound to be a sell-out—this Fall and beyond.

Where: JenniferMiller.com

How much: Gypsy Rings, $1,450 – $2,695; Multi Charm Necklace, $585; Faux Emerald Cut Solitaire Necklace, $395

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.