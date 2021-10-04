Editor’s Pick: Jennifer Miller’s Gypsy Ring Collective

What: Comprising four different styles, luxury gem dealer Jennifer Miller’s Gypsy Ring collection has a must-have pick for everyone. Boasting 14k gold, glistening diamonds, and a chunky finish, each ring is a testament to Jennifer Miller’s high-fashion standards and clean design sensibility.

Who: Jennifer Miller collaborates with some of the most well-known and respected designers from around the world. She is renowned for her exclusive and well edited collection of fine and faux jewelry, as well as a phenomenal selection of handbags, home accessories, and clothing. Regularly featured on the trend pages of magazines, national television shows, and worn by celebrities from the red carpet to the White House, there’s a reason why women trust Jennifer Miller to create a personal jewelry style for them that will complete their individual looks, make a statement, and be versatile.

Why: Though thick in width, the Jennifer Miller’s Gypsy Rings are the perfect candidates for a stacked look. Whether you prefer pear-shaped or oval gems, singular or triple-sets, a combination of any of the above is guaranteed to make an ideal team. Plus, why buy one when you can get the whole set!

Where: Jennifer Miller Jewelry

How much: $1,450 – $2,695

