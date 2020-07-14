Jasmine Sanders Had A Hard Time Keeping ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Secret

Jasmine Sanders hit another milestone yesterday with the release of her face and body on the cover of the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. She received her own cover as well as a cover she shares with friends Olivia Culpo and Kate Bock. We checked in with the Golden Barbie to get her reaction to the major news and find out what else she’s got her eye on down the road.

Where were you when you heard you got this cover?

I was home thinking I was doing a shoot for a different client when my best friend, Philip, decided to surprise me while the SI Swim team was watching via Zoom. To this day, I don’t know how they keep surprising me!

How hard has this been to keep a secret?

Very!! I was trying to find a cute way to surprise my boyfriend and somehow he guessed it. But honestly, I wanted to wait until today to surprise everyone else besides my family.

You shot this right before our nationwide lockdown. What good timing.

I actually left for Bali on Halloween and we shot this in early November. This was way before things got crazy!

Who were some of your favorite SI models growing up?

Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Irina Shayk, and, of course, Beyoncé!

Was this on your bucket list? What else would you like to accomplish?

This was definitely one of the goals on my bucket list. I would also love to start working more behind the scenes with production and find a way to give back to the community in a bigger way than I have been thus far.

What was it like shooting with Kate Bock and Olivia Culpo? Did you guys know each other well?

It was amazing working with both of the ladies! They’re both dear friends to me. It was a learning experience to be able to work with Kate who is a vet and has been in the issue for 8 years now. I can’t thank the ladies enough for the support they gave me during the shoot!

What else have you been up to lately?

I have been enjoying FaceTime dates, DIY projects at home, battles of a new puppy, and enjoying creating content with my friends.

Where’s the first place you want to go when life will return to some kind of travel normalcy?

I want to go to Jamaica because we were supposed to go for my friend Kelsey’s birthday and it’s always been on the top of my travel list.

Do you have any summer vacation plans?

I’ve been thinking about going on a road trip and finding a cute Airbnb in Lake Tahoe or Palm Springs to enjoy with my boyfriend and friends.

