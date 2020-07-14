9 Heat Protectants For Your Hair

We all do love our hair styling tools…the blow dryer, straightener, curling irons etc and they definitely serve a purpose in terms of styling, but not without causing heat damage to your tresses in the long run. It is so important to use a heat protectant prior to styling as it acts a shield to safeguard your hair from heat damage and also damage caused in the summer months from the hot weather or pollution. Here are a few heat protectants to consider to keep your hair happy and healthy!

1. Moroccanoil Perfect Defense Thermal Protection Sray, Price: $28

2. Brigeo Farewell Frizz Blow Dry Perfection and Heat Protectant Crème, Price: $24

3. Alterna® Caviar Anti-Aging Restructuring Bond Repair Leave-in Heat Protection Spray, Price: $32

4. Drybar Hot Toddy Heat Protection Lotion, Price: $30

5. Gisou Propolis Infused Heat Protecting Spray, Price: $41

6. Oribe Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray, Price: $69

7. Living Proof Perfect hair Day™ Heat Styling Spray, Price: $28

8. Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer, Price: $28

9. OUAI Finishing Crème, Price: $24

