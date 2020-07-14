Afterpay To Become Available in Stores in the U.S.

Afterpay announced today that shoppers will soon be able to make purchases in physical stores through new relationships with Apple and Google. Customers using the Afterpay app on their Android or iOS phones can pay for their in-store purchases in four installment payments, without the need to take out a loan, pay upfront fees or interest.

Forever21, Fresh and Solstice Sunglasses are a few of the first stores to offer Afterpay’s in-store payments. The service is free for customers who pay on time.

In May, Afterpay announced they hit five million customers in the U.S, its largest market yet. Afterpay also added 1 million customers during the COVID-19 era (March 1 – May 15th). Co-founders Nick Molnar and Anthony Eisen launched Afterpay in Australia in 2014.

