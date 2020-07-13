Exclusive! Kate Bock’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Left Her Shaking

Kate Bock’s dream came true when she got word that she along with Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo would appear on the upcoming cover of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She tells The Daily what this accomplishment means to her and how she’s riding out the summer on the East End.

Where were you when you heard you were going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s iconic swimsuit issue?

I was at home in the Hamptons with my boyfriend [basketball player Kevin Love] and my puppy. I was completely surprised and had no idea what I was in for that morning!

What was your reaction?

I was shaking and in total shock and disbelief! I think I jumped on Kevin’s lap!

Love it. What kind of suit are you wearing on the cover?

Bikinis in both shots! Black and white. I love them both so much, I think I might even frame a cover suit.

What does this cover mean to you?

It means so much. I’ve been working with this brand for eight years and have dreamed of this for so long. It’s such an incredible accomplishment and moment in my career! I’m so excited and thrilled. Speechless.

Who are some of your favorite SI models of all-time?

Heidi Klum, Kathy Ireland, Elle Macpherson. There are so many incredible [women] who have graced these pages over 58 years!

You’ve been living in the Hamptons recently. What are you loving about the area?

I was in Cleveland with Kevin for the first three months [of lockdown] and we moved to the Hamptons a month ago. We have been loving the beaches, sunset walks, and discovering new little areas everyday. We’re feeling really lucky to be able to spend time out here this summer.

Where are your favorite spots in the area?

Amber Waves Farm (breakfast and groceries), Hampton Chutney Co. (favorite lunch), Tenet, Grindstone (coffee in Sag Harbor) and, Fishes & Loaves (grocery and fresh baked good in Sagaponack).

Are you a pool person or a beach person?

Beach, all day!

What’s your summer read?

My current favorites have been The Nightingale, American Dirt, and The Great Alone.

