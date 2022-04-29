Daily Events Diary: The Best Soirées Of April

Parties are BACK! Here’s your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

The inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala

The Fifteen Percent Pledge and founder Aurora James held the first-ever black tie benefit for the organization at the New York Public Library. Dapper Dan presented Stacey Abrams with the Inspiration Award for leadership in the community as a politician, lawyer, voting rights activist, author, and Black entrepreneur. Broadcaster Tamron Hall presented supermodel Iman with the Industry Pioneer Award for her trailblazing career as a model, actress, entrepreneur, and for her powerful work as a philanthropist. And Just Like That’s Nicole Ari Parker hosted the evening, which brought out guests including Joan Smalls, Paloma Elsesser, Rosario Dawson, Laura Harrier, Allyson Felix, Selah Marley, Cameron Russell, Peter Do, and Dominique Jackson—kitted out in their finery as a nod to the dress code, #BlackTieBlackDesigner.

Images: Getty

G. Label and La DoubleJ’s colorful spring celebration

Hosts JJ Martin of La DoubleJ and Elizabeth Saltzman, noted celebrity stylist, welcomed a chic crowd for an al fresco fête on the West Coast. Guests were dressed head to toe in classic G. Label pieces from goop’s in-house fashion label, or in eye-catching bold prints from Martin’s Milan-based brand. Among those enjoying espresso martinis before sitting down to a dinner—served on printed La DoubleJ dinnerware, of course—were Molly Sims, Hodo Musa, Erica Pelosini, Petra Flannery, Lisa Eisner, Marlien Rentmeester, Crystal Lourd, Kelly and Sarah Meyer, Muna El Fituri, Kendall Conrad, Estee Stanley, Megan Roup, and Deepika Chopra, among others.

Images: Getty

Matte Black returns, with Peggy Gou, Heron Preston, and more

It’s back! MATTE Projects returned to New York with a two-night visual art and sound experience taking over the Knockdown Center. Opening night of the event, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, featured performances from South Korean DJ and record producer Peggy Gou, designer and DJ Heron Preston, Marcel Dettmann, and NYC-based DJ duo AceMoMa, with additional sets by Tammy Lakis, Paurro, Hank Korsan, Amelia Holt. The night also hosted a multimedia arts program curated by Alex Czetwertynski, featuring works by 404.zero, Ivan Navarro, Jacolby Satterwhite, and Benjamin Gordon. Night life-loving attendees included Maxwell Osborne, Sabrina Albarello, Livia Rose Johnson, Mei Kwok, Sam Jablon, Yan Yan Chan, and many, many more revelers who danced well into the hours of Sunday morning.

Images: BFA

Veronica Beard ‘Make it Happen’ event at Nordstrom

Veronica Beard founders, Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard hosted an evening of community and conversation at Nordstrom’s 57th Street flagship store. The evening was comprised of a panel moderated by the duo, featuring model and entrepreneur Pritika Swarup and Dr. Robin Berzin, founder and CEO of Parsley Health. After the panel came a salon-style presentation of the Spring ’22 collection, with Miele Beard and Swanson Beard talking guests through each piece, followed by a Q+A about their own paths to founding the brand. Among those in attendance were Aya Kanai, Jelena Weir, Janelle Marie Lloyd, Jenny Cipoletti, Michelle Madonna, Marianne Sides, Danielle Carolan, Caroline Vazzana, and Jordan White.

Images: Getty

Sézane toasts to its West Coast arrival

Earlier this week, Sézane hosted an intimate cocktail party and dinner at Ardor at The West Hollywood Edition. The event fêted the opening of their largest pop-up at Platform in Culver City. Among those in attendance for the evening, which was themed on an evening in Paris with a twist of California flair, were Hilary Rhoda, TyLynn Nguyen, Rainey Qualley, Elisa Sednaoui Dellal, Akira Akbar, Ella Purnell, Maria Bakalova, Casey Fremont, Delfina Blaquier, Rumer Willis, Alessandra Codinha, and more. The night ended with a celebration of actress Gabrielle Ryan’s birthday and a custom red velvet birthday cake with edible flowers. Très chic!

Images: Getty

Paramount+ & The Cinema Society hosted a screening of The Offer

Miles Teller, who plays Albert S. Ruddy in The Offer, a series based on the tumultuous production story behind The Godfather, was in town for a screening of the new series. The screening and party, which involved a delicious Italian supper, took place at award-winning chef Andrew Carmellini’s Locanda Verde, co-owned by Robert DeNiro—a reference appreciated by all cinema fans. Also in attendance were the series’ Jake Cannavale, Anthony Ippolito, and Joey Russo, as well as Alfie Allen, Bobby Flay, Maye Musk, Josh Pais, Brenda Vaccaro, Ben Ahlers, Peter Cincotti, Geoffrey Fletcher, Danny Strong & Caitlin Mehner, Tom Freston, Gil Freston, Samantha Barry, Lise Evans, Keytt and Alex Lundqvist, Dale Moss, Alina Baikova, Carole Radziwill, Vlada Roslyakova, Daniel Benedict, Sophie Sumner, Karen “Duff” Duffy Lambros, Timo Weiland, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

Images: BFA

What Goes Around Comes reveals new look

NYC’s premier luxury vintage purveyor What Goes Around Comes Around brought together a fashionable crowd to celebrate its newly re-designed Soho 2,500 square foot flagship location. Among those in attendance were Katie Holmes, Thomas Doherty, Zazie Beetz, Lameka Fox, Lion Babe, Ellie Thumann, Paige DeSorbo, Coco Baudelle, Aweng, Georgina Burke, and more.

Images: BFA

Edie Parker Flower launches new campaign ahead of 4/20

Edie Parker Flower celebrated the launch of its new campaign—Weed’s Come A Long Way, Baby!—surrounded by friends of the brand. On the eve of 4/20, guests gathered at Ding-a-Ling in New York City to find the venue transformed into a festive weed-filled wonderland with marijuana motif filled tinsel, garlands, and wreaths.

featuring models Richie Shazam, Fiffany Luu, and Faith

Jaggernauth – and the eve of 4/20 with a cocktail

The bar was Guests, many of whom toted Edie Parker bags, got the good times rolling

by tucking into hot dogs and nachos and dancing along to tunes by DJ’s Ruby Aldridge and

va$htie.Notable guests included Alana Champion, Angelica Hicks, Anna van Patten, Ella Emhoff,

Eniko Mihalik, Faith Jaggernauth, Isabella Massenet, Katerina Tannenbaum, Lameka Fox,

Melodie Monrose, Paul Arnhold & Wes Gordon, Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, Richie

Shazam, Stella Lucia Deopito, Vanessa Moody, and Zara Rahim.

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor

