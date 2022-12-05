Malone Souliers’ Emily In Paris Collection Is Here, Canada Goose Collaborates With Reformation

Malone Souliers unveils new Emily in Paris collection

La ploucs, look away now. Malone Souliers has revealed its new collab, inspired by the technicolor dream world of Emily in Paris’ protagonist Emily Cooper. Ahead of season three premiering on December 21, the collection takes its influence from key fashion moments in the show and its stylish characters. Think: elegant ‘The Emily’ court shoes in satin or gingham, sophisticated French Girl-approved ‘The Camille’ complete with a crystallised heart, and dramatic, organza appliqué flower-adorned ‘The Mindy.’ Of the collab, Mary Alice Malone, creative director at the brand, said: “Like everyone else, I became obsessed with Emily in Paris when it first aired in 2020. The witty humour is what first drew me in, but then I couldn’t take my eyes off the outfits. I knew it would be the perfect show for Malone Souliers to collaborate with.” Shop it online from tomorrow!

Canada Goose teams up with Reformation for the first time

Here’s another collab for your radar: Canada Goose has revealed its latest collaboration, partnering with sustainable and it girl-favorite brand Reformation. The collab sees outerwear hits—think: vests, parkas, and reversible puffers in Recycled Feather-Light Ripstop and Performance Satin fabrics—rendered in pretty prints and with updated silhouettes. The Canada Goose x Reformation line sees seven pieces, featuring the new Chevron pattern and Coriander print, and vintage-inspired colorways with names like ‘Lipstick’ and ‘Daffodil.’ Newcomers are the reversible Lorita puffer and Mila puffer (both $1,150), as well as the Olivia Headscarf ($195) which is proving to be an increasingly popular style for the luxury brand. The collection is available to shop online and in stores from tomorrow.

