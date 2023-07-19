Inside A RHONY Celebration At Sona, Chanel Is Heading To Manchester, Plus! The World’s Hottest Brand: Revealed!

The Real Housewives of New York (2.0!) star Jessel Taank was celebrated with a launch at Sona

Guests gathered at upscale Italian eatery SONA last night to raise a toast to fashion publicist Jessel Taank; the first-ever South Asian star of The Real Housewives of New York. Attendees joined Taank and co-stars Sai De Silva and Ubah Hassan at the Flatiron restaurant (a venture between Priyanka Chopra and Maneesh Goyal) for an evening of cocktails, cuisine, and chatter about the addictive new Bravo show. The event was hosted in partnership with Product of Culture, a WOC-founded and funded collective that amplifies Brown brands, and The Glenlivet. Fittingly, custom cocktails prepared by the premium Scotch brand included ‘I Always Bring the Flavor’—inspired by the shows tagline—and ‘High Fashion.’ The show is available to stream now!

Images: Courtesy/Product of Culture

And the world’s most covetable brand is…

Lyst has spoken: Loewe is officially the hottest brand in the world. The fashion technology company scoured the web to uncover the luxury labels everyone is talking about and shopping for, and revealed that Loewe, led by Jonathan Anderson, has been the buzziest brand of Q2 this year. Loewe, with its increasingly-trending viral runway hits, conceptual shoes, and artsy campaigns, takes the top spot from Prada, which is now ranked in second place. Thanks, probably to factors like its Los Angeles runway show, Anne Hathaway at the Met Gala, and a recent see-now-buy-now collection designed with Dua Lipa, Versace has climbed to number three on the listing. Miu Miu and Bottega Veneta occupy the fourth and fifth place respectively.

Chanel sets Métiers d’Art show date for December 7 in the UK

The next location for Chanel’s high-octane Métiers d’Art show, and it’s arguably not the fashion destination you’d expect: Manchester. More commonly associated with sports and house music—Old Trafford, the red devils, warehouse raves, spawning genre-defining bands like Oasis, The Smiths, The Stone Roses, The Chemical Brothers, New Order, Joy Division, we could go on…—the English city has notably added a feather in its culture cap with the opening of the major new arts destination, Factory International. Chanel has not yet confirmed a venue for the outing, which showcases the house’s dedication to the exceptional savoire-fair of the Métiers d’art. The Mancunians are in for a treat!

