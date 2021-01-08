Hailey’s Bieber’s Stylist Told Us This Is The Trend To Watch—And Influencers Are Already All Over It!

When we chatted to Hailey B’s superstylist Maeve Reilly about all things comfy and chic last month, she did say one thing in particular is on her radar for 2021: socks with loafers! And lo and behold, we’ve already started to see it everywhere…

Famed for her easygoing yet luxe street style, Reilly’s famous client Bieber is unarguably the go-to for fashion inspo for the social media generation—so naturally she was an early pioneer of the surprising footwear trend.

Of course, what’s now seen as a styling hack once served as a dreaded school uniform staple, but that doesn’t mean it can’t add a polished finish to any ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Don’t believe us? Well, the proof is in the pudding…and by pudding, we mean the Instagram feeds of models and influencers across the world. Over to them…

Cass Dimicco

Influencer and co-founder of Bella Hadid-approved jewelry brand AUREUM, Dimicco has a minimalist style that fuses luxe with ease. Seen cozied up in front of her very own NYC skyline view, the fashionista flaunts a black turtleneck and white trousers, paired with a classic Louis Vuitton loafer and a black pair of ankle-length socks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CASS DIMICCO (@cassdimicco)

Amy Lefevré

This NYC-based model is most certainly a loafer fanatic, with her Insta feed flaunting pairs by Louis Vuitton, Charles & Keith, and Prada. Lefevré complemented this monochromatic look with a slight pop of color—thanks to a blazer by Harve Studio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Julliette Lefévre (@lefevrediary)

Sophie Suchan

Blogger Suchan is a regular in the influencer realm. She’s also a fan of a posh loafer paired with a modest knee-high sock. Classy and chic: just how we like it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Suchan (@sophiesuchan)

Elsa Hosk

Most famously known on a Victoria’s Secret runway regular, the Swedish model has made it clear she has also officially hopped on the loafer-sock bandwagon. Seen in the omnipresent Chanel leather-stitched loafer, the mom-to-be makes a convincing case for this outfit finisher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa)

Tezza Barton

Known for the bohemian-meets-urban aesthetic of her feed as well as her fetching style, Tezza is always ahead of the curve. So naturally, she had to hop on this trend. Paired with a sexy sheer ankle-length sock, the influencer managed to find a way to make the popular LV loafer look unique—and we’re loving her spin on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tezza (@tezza)

Brittany Xavier

The list of things on Xavier’s résumé is endless. Among them? Lifestyle blogger, style guru, YouTuber, and fashion force. With her pleated white skirt, sweater-top button down, and Chanel loafers, it appears as though she has mastered school girl chic with sophistication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Xavier (@brittanyxavier)

Viktoria Rader

This Munich-based influencer knows a thing or two about styling—be it due to her modeling background or lifelong interest in fashion—and nothing makes her innate style more obvious than her take on this trend: a mahogany loafer with strap details by Santoni with a rumpled-up pair of white socks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viky Rader (@vikyandthekid)

Loulou De Saison

As a model, digital creator, and founder of Parisian label Loulou Studio (a hit on Net-a-Porter and Moda Operandi), De Saison has a thing for elegant simplicity and clean neutrals. And so it makes sense that a camel-colored blazer and a black pair of slacks was the perfect companion for her Chanel loafers and black socks combo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loulou De Saison – Chloé (@louloudesaison)

Sofia Coelho

Portuguese freelance stylist Coelho has amassed an Instagram following of over 500k, thanks to her love for all things oversized and a hint of grunge. Her offbeat take on the emerging trend involves a baggy pair of straight-leg jeans, an oversized button-down, and a cozy sweatshirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOFIA COELHO (@sofiamcoelho)

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

New York-based stylist and long-time fashion editor, Karefa-Johnson is a force to be reckoned with. And, seeing that she just styled Vogue’s Paloma Elsesser cover, you can be sure we’re taking notes on any and every outfit she puts together—including this all-Gucci look with heeled platform loafers and white ankle socks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson (@gabriellak_j)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.