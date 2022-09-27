Daily News: Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Nude for Her 50th, Paloma Elsesser Opens Up About Her Abortion, Sally Lapointe’s First Collab, and MORE!

Gwyneth Paltrow! Paloma Elsesser! Sally Lapointe! Read today’s dose of chic intel…

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates her 50th birthday painted gold and nude

Gwyneth is a Golden Girl! The Goop founder is bringing in her big 50 with the release of images where she appears naked and painted gold. “I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing,” Paltrow says on Goop. “It’s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun.” Andrew Yee shot the Oscar winner and she’s (obviously!) covered in Goop products.

Paloma Elsesser covers WSJ. Magazine’s October issue

Model Paloma Elsesser covers the latest issue of WSJ. Magazine and gets candid about the ups and downs of her breakthrough success. She tells them she’s currently working on a collection of essays about different parts of her life—not a memoir, she’s quick to clarify. “I don’t have a body of life and work, and I’m not Malala. I’m just a model who’s a size 12,” she says. “But I’ve had some weird stuff. This is a weird job.” She also opens up about her recent abortion. “I feel like we need to be more honest [about these experiences],” she says. “I want babies, I just didn’t want one then and with that person. Knowing how…afraid and alone I felt in that process, what must a person going through it completely alone with no finances and choices feel? It’s beyond horrifying.”

Rachel Brosnahan covers Town & Country’s October issue

Pamela Hanson shot Rachel Brosnahan for the latest issue of Town & Country. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star is winding down her six-year run on the show and talks about how she’s planning to wind down in the future. “I want to be curious again and absorb other artists’ work and go to the museum and travel and become a richer person again,” she says. We’ll be looking out for her at the Whitney.

Sally Lapointe + JONBOY is here!

For her first collaboration ever, Sally Lapointe partnered with her good friend and tattoo artists to the stars JONBOY on a limited-edition capsule collection featuring the brand’s signature statement dressing with bold monochromatic palettes and head-to-toe sets showcasing JONBOY’s beloved minimalistic tattoos. The collection is mostly unisex and launches today! Check it out HERE!

Fashion Friends Garage Sale hits the West Village this weekend!

Rachelle Hruska is hosting a garage sale in the West Village this weekend with some pretty good names making donations. On Saturday, October 1st and Sunday, October 2nd, head to 95 Jane Street to find one of a kind treasures from Lauren Lauren Bush, Meredith Melling, Cynthia Rowley, Rebecca Cohen, Leandra Medine, Stacy London, and more. 100% of proceeds will be donated to The NY Abortion access fund.

