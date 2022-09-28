Daily News: Daniel Lee To Replace Riccardo Tisci at Burberry, A Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala?, Katie Couric Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis, and More!

Daniel Lee! Riccardo Tisci! Katie Couric! Who is making news today? Check out today’s chic intel!

Daniel Lee is Burberry’s new Chief Creative Officer

The rumors were true! Riccardo Tisci is out and Daniel Lee is in at Burberry. The brand announced today Lee will join them as chief creative officer on Monday, October 3, 2003 where he’ll replace Tisci, who showed his final collection earlier this week. From 2018 to 2021, Daniel served as creative director at Bottega Veneta, where he helped revive the Italian luxury brand. He was formerly director of ready-to-wear design at Celine, which he joined in 2012, and has had stints at Maison Margiela, Balenciaga and Donna Karan. His first collection will be shown during London Fashion Week in February 2023.

In a statement from Burberry, the brand announced it was Tisci’s decision to step down after almost five years. “Burberry is a very special place with a magical past and a very promising future,” Tisci said. “The chapter I was asked to write in its long story is one that I am incredibly proud of and one I have decided would culminate with my show on Monday. I thrived to continue a legacy of innovation, and consistently championed for creativity and diversity, in order to always keep Burberry moving forward. I want to thank my teams, past and present, and the army of collaborators and friends who helped me write a chapter that I hope will stay in Burberry’s future for years to come.”

Will it be a Karl Lagerfeld themed Met Ball next year?

Sources are telling WWD that The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2023 spring exhibition will be dedicated to the late Karl Lagerfeld. The official announcement is set to come during Paris Fashion Week from Anna Wintour, Andrew Bolton, and curator in charge of the Costume Institute, Wendy Yu. Bust out that Chanel and Diet Coke!

Katie Couric announces breast cancer diagnosis

Beloved news legend Katie Couric announced via her newsletter today she found she was diagnosed with breast cancer a few months ago. “Why Not Me,” she titled the post. “June 21, 2022, was the first day of summer, my 8th wedding anniversary, and the day I found out I had breast cancer.” Couric had surgery in July to remove a tumor from her breast that she wrote was “2.5 centimeters, roughly the size of an olive” and underwent radiation, which ended Tuesday.

The former Today Show host encouraged readers to get checked out. “Please get your annual mammogram. I was six months late this time,” Couric wrote. “I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening.”

The Metropolitan Opera held their opening night gala

The OG Met Gala took place at Lincoln Center last night with the premiere of a new production of Medea at The Metropolitan Opera. Sondra Radvanovsky sings Medea for the first time, taking on the tour-de-force role made famous by Maria Callas. There were plenty of fashion moments from guests Brooke Shields, Jordan Roth, Molly Ringwald, Sigourney Weaver, Renée Fleming, Christine Baranski, Zoe Lister-Jones, Helena Christensen, Cynthia Rowley, Samantha Barry, Sophie Sumner, Daniel Benedict and Andrew Saffir. Costumes for this production were by Doey Luthi.

It was an opera for the people evening with the performance broadcast free in Times Square to attract news fans. Bravo!

