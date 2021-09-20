Gisele Bundchen Defends Doutzen Kroes As Supermodel States She Will Not Be ‘Forced’ To Get Vaccinated

Doutzen Kroes has broken her 18-month social media silence with an update about her stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. The Dutch supermodel and mom-of-two told her 6.8 million followers that she is ready to “speak her truth” as she confirmed: “I will not be forced to take the shot. I will not be forced to prove my health to participate in society. I will not accept exclusion of people based on their medical status.”

Kroes continued: “The past few months have been very peaceful without social media:) A part of me wanted to escape into my family bubble and leave everything up to faith. That part of me believes in the power of consciousness, that whatever you give energy to will grow. So I tried to ignore the negative and focus on the positive. But at this point I can no longer turn a blind eye to the injustice that is happening right in front of us….” Her post can be read in its entirety below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen)

Kroes, 36, had not posted on Instagram since March 2020. Her statement, shared on Sunday, has since racked up over 300,000 likes and hundreds of comments in solidarity—however many were quick to slam her social media update.

Defending Kroes, fellow supermodel Gisele Bundchen commented: “I know Doutzen and she is a kind and loving person. I can’t believe the hate being directed at her because she expressed her feelings. It saddens me to see all the judgment and the lack of empathy in so many peoples hearts. Hate is not the answer. The only way we can create a better world is trough compassion and acceptance. I invite you to silence your mind and go deep within to find love in your heart so we can all unite in peace and create harmony in our lives and in our world. We need it more than ever.”

It is unknown if Brazil-native Bundchen, who was absent from last week’s Met Gala, is vaccinated. Earlier this month, her athlete husband Tom Brady told the Tampa Bay Times that he contracted COVID back in February of this year at a party thrown to celebrate his team’s Super Bowl win. Brady’s team’s manager has since confirmed that all of the team players are 100% vaccinated.

