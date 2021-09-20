Editor’s Pick: Nicole Miller’s Ultra-Comfortable Cashmere Joggers

What: The cashmere joggers you’ve been dreaming of! Made from 100% cashmere, these Solid Cashmere Joggers by Nicole Miller are everything we never knew we needed. Offered in three colors (black, taupe, and an eye-catching purple) and touting an ultra-comfortable ribbed waistband and cuffed ankles, these chic and comfortable trousers will quickly win you over.

Who: Based in New York City and founded by its namesake designer, Nicole Miller is beloved for its bold, playful prints and offering of everyday and occasion wear that blend both undeniable sophistication and youthful edge all at once.

Why: Cooler autumn temperatures and fall fashion are just around the corner, which means one thing: it’s officially time to pull out the cashmere. Meant for chilly days spent fireside—preferably with something warm and boozy in hand!—these bona fide joggers will be your best friend in no time. Style tip: pair with this color-coordinating NM sweater, and consider your cozy ensemble complete.

Where: Nicole Miller

How much: $295

