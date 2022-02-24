Gigi! Bella! The Return Of Jessica Stam! See Every Look From Max Mara’s Sumptuous FW ’22 Show Right Here

No, your eyes don’t deceive you: Canadian stunner Jessica “The Stam” Stam graced the runways with her presence in Milan today for the first time since 2018. The reigning model of the mid-aughts joined a cast that included Bella and Gigi Hadid, Selena Forrest, Adut Akech, Cara Taylor, and Jill Kortleve to showcase the latest Max Mara offering.

With a focus on chocolatey brown, caramel, hazelnut, and butter yellow, Ian Griffiths’ delicious Fall ’22 repertoire was good-enough-to-eat. The colder months are where the house always excels—after all, what conjures up an image of a cozy winter outfit better than a Max Mara teddy bear or camel coat?—but even still, this collection, with its on-trend color palette (all we’ll wear is brown come Q3!) and hooded separates, feels fresh and new for the next chilly snap.

The most recent Max Mara muse is Sophie Taeuber-Arp; a multi-faceted creative affiliated with the Dada movement and whose work is currently the subject of a retrospective at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. For Taeuber-Arp, anything was a potential medium for creativity; from textiles to interior design and photography to sculpture. Griffiths has a knack for identifying the type of understated yet prevailing female archetype we all want to be, and this season it’s no different. Taeuber-Arp, whose circle included artists like Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Giorgio de Chirico, Max Ernst, and Guillaume Apollinaire, was also a dancer with a “sense of magic and mystery” who led an exciting and vivid life. In turn, Griffiths imagined the sort of wardrobe she’d be spellbound by herself, with no shortage of quilted separates, chic hoods and balaclavas, tactile bell-shaped skirts, twill wide-leg trousers, boots-turned leggings, yummy outerwear, and Mohair sweaters with matching gloves.

Turns out the reappearance of legendary Miss Stam was just the first moment of magic. See all the real life works of art below:

