Flower Power! Oscar De La Renta Fall ’21 Will Blow You Away

While the sun might be shining in NYC today, it’s still deceptively cold. Alas, the Oscar de la Renta Fall Winter ’21 collection landed this morning and instantly brightened up our positive outlook for the seasons ahead and warmed our hearts in the process.

Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia’s new offering is a tribute to late summer and the blooms—sunflowers, wildflowers, bluebells—that make it such a picturesque and uplifting time. First things first: the embroidered opening look, as modeled by Candice Swanepoel and already going viral on our Instagram feed, brings to mind a summer of love-era dress, albeit with the ODLR finesse we know and love. Who’ll be the first lucky style star to wear this on the red carpet? And if not earmarked for a celeb, can we have it in our own post-COVID closets immediately.

The botanical-influenced collection, a collaboration with artist Tricia Paoluccio, is a smorgasbord of textures and smile-inducing hues: multi-colored floral appliqué, prints rendered in threadwork embroidery or executed on taffeta, tulle, and cotton frocks, bell sleeve crochet that makes us want to book a trip to anywhere, plus brand signatures like tailored separates in pastel shades, billowing ballgowns, and a cascading bustier over slim-fitting trousers.

For Sunday evening’s Golden Globes, Kim and Garcia dressed two of the most immaculately turned out and talked about nominees: Amanda Seyfried and Kaley Cuoco. After the win was given to another actress, the latter uploaded an image to her Instagram account which was beyond relatable. Sitting, somewhat disheveled, on the floor in her metallic gown and surrounded by cake, champagne, and discarded hair extensions, it was the visual summary of where and how we’ve been wearing our fanciest clothes over the past year.

Back to the collection and a number we’re likely to see at an awards ceremony IRL next year, the final look—a glistening high-neck, open-back tulle creation—took some 120 hours to complete and perfect. And with its painstakingly detailed savoir-faire, it served as a reminder to us that by the time we do reach late summer with all its glorious blooms, we’ll have the occasion and reason to dress up again.

See the full collection below:

