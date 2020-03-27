5 Influencers Turning Instagram Engagement Into Charitable Donations

There are lots of ways to help out during the coronavirus crisis. Stay home. That’s the first thing. But beyond that, we all have skills and abilities we can use to make a positive impact, whether by sewing medical masks like Bobby Hicks and his girlfriend Keiko are doing for Masks4Medicine, or fostering dogs to help relieve resource-poor animal shelters like Blake Gifford is doing for PAWS Chicago. And, of course, when in doubt, donate!
Even if you can’t donate — hey, a lot of people are out of work right now — there are still things you can do to help get funds where they need to go. For instance, these five influencers have each pledged to donate a certain amount of money to charities based on the engagement they receive on certain Instagram posts. Which means all you have to do is like, comment, follow and you’ll be making a difference. So easy!
1. Christine Kong @dailykongfidence
Kong is an active member of Harvesters OC, which seeks to end hunger in Orange County. Through them, she has been working directly with the Second Harvest Food Bank. She is asking her audience to consider donating and matching their contributions herself. She is also donating $5 to Harvesters OC for every comment on the post below.
View this post on Instagram
I LOVE THIS COMMUNITY ❤️!! – In times like this, I have seen so much GOOD that my heart is crying from pride. I’ve seen women SUPPORTING women, businesses offering FREE online classes, artists TEACHING free lessons, strangers HELPING elderly neighbors, HUMOR being shared, and so much MORE! 🙌🏼 – Shoutout to small businesses like @ViaSaviene who are FEARFUL of their future, yet being GENEROUS to help others admist their uncertainty. They are donating 20% of proceeds to @NoKidHungry to ensure children are fed even when they aren’t sure they’ll be fed. – This community is STRONG. We will survive this because we’ve come TOGETHER. Stay strong, stay home, and support online if you can. #togetherapart #weareinthistogether #socialdistancing #communityovercompetition
Kong is also donating $5 to the Second Harvest Food Bank OC for every comment with an orange emoji (the fruit, not the color) in the next 24 hours, so get on it!
View this post on Instagram
I’M DONATING $5 FOR EVERY COMMENT WITH AN 🍊 EMOJI FOR 24 HRS TO HELP #FEEDOC • Some of you know that I am part of @harvestersoc who’s mission is to #EndHungerInOC. We work closely with the @SecondHarvestFoodBankOC to serve food-insecure children, families, and seniors. • The #Coronavirus crisis has increased the need to deliver shelf-stable items to those in need asap. We are working towards raising $280k for an Emergency Response Fund to help feed the local community through mid-May #OperationFeedOC • With each 🍊 comment, I will donate $5, which provides 15 meals! If you feel inclined to donate directly, please see the link in my bio to help. EVERY DOLLAR COUNTS. • There are many organizations that need help and I realize donations are being asked for left and right. So all you have to do is COMMENT with an 🍊 and please SHARE and FORWARD this to your friends to comment too, and I will donate on your behalf! TOGETHER #WeFeedOC 🙌🏼
2. Ashlee Hartley @ashleyrosehartley
Hartley is donating five cents to Feeding America for every like she gets on the below Instagram post. “I wanna give back and do good and feel like this is such a fun and community based way to do so,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
OH WHY YES ITS MY BIRTHDAY! 💕 Went full on mermaid this year and this is the 2nd year in a row going pretty much naked for my birthday shoot because I had to be in my “birthday suit” so this is now a tradition from here on out. Even though I didn’t plan on spending my birthday inside, I still have so much to be grateful for and so happy to see another year around the sun. You all have truly made this year one for the books and I am so thankful to celebrate virtually with you all! —————————————— SO time to share my birthday wish….. ✨ This year i’d like to donate to a charity and I figured I’d include you all too because you guys are the ones that allow me to do what I do! ———————————————————————–Due to the hard times the world is enduring I’ve decided to donate .05 cents 💸 to @feedingamerica for every LIKE I receive on this photo. I wanna give back and do good and feel like this is such a fun and community based way to do so. So get to liking and sharing and helping our world. And once again I love you all and thanks for making today so special. . ———————————–————————————–💖 UPDATE WE DONATED $278 which is 2780 meals to @feedingamerica thanks for the help everyone! . . . #happybirthdaytome #bodypositive #mermaidhair #lacewigs #bopo #beachin #pisces #pinkhair #mermaid #birthdaysuit #birthdayvibes #birthdaygirl #positivevibes #bodypositivity #photoshoots
3. Lisa DiCicco Cahue @lisadnyc
For every like Cahue receives on sponsored posts like the one below, she will donate five cents to No Kid Hungry. She’s keeping this up for the next 60 days, so feel free to go deep and double tap those #ad #partner posts.
View this post on Instagram
I couldn’t wait to share this post with you guys because I finally found products that help repair my hair since I get it regularly colored 👩🏼 I was introduced to @alternahaircare years ago and became a huge fan of the Caviar Shampoo & Conditioner. My colorist even recommended the products to keep my hair healthy. The Bond Repair Collection, which is the Caviar Restructuring Bond Repair 3-in-1 Sealing Serum and Leave-In Protein Cream are my new go-to's for repairing and protecting my hair. Honestly, my hair has never felt or looked so soft and healthy. Check out my stories to see how I use each product in my haircare regimen. #RepairIsInTheHair #AlternaHaircare #AlternaCaviar #AlwaysAlterna #ad
4. Oriane Adjibi @myfashionbreak
Adjibi is also donating five cents to No Kid Hungry for every like on one of her sponsored posts over the next 60 days. Like. Like. LIKE!
5. Sunnie Brook @sunniebrook
Brook is donating $1 to No Kid Hungry for every friend tagged in the comments of the below post and $2 for every comment with a 🤍, up to $500.
View this post on Instagram
#NoKidHungry My heart aches and many of you feel this too, for all the children and families during this time. There are 1 billion kids out of school and 22 million of those rely on school meals. 🖤 Please take the time to click the link in my bio to donate the cost of one of your meals. Every amount matters. 🖤 For each FRIEND you TAG in my comments and ask to give I will donate $1. 🖤 If you donate COMMENT with a 🤍 and I’ll donate $2 for each. Up to $500. Together we can make a difference!
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.