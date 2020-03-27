5 Influencers Turning Instagram Engagement Into Charitable Donations

There are lots of ways to help out during the coronavirus crisis. Stay home. That’s the first thing. But beyond that, we all have skills and abilities we can use to make a positive impact, whether by sewing medical masks like Bobby Hicks and his girlfriend Keiko are doing for Masks4Medicine, or fostering dogs to help relieve resource-poor animal shelters like Blake Gifford is doing for PAWS Chicago. And, of course, when in doubt, donate!

Even if you can’t donate — hey, a lot of people are out of work right now — there are still things you can do to help get funds where they need to go. For instance, these five influencers have each pledged to donate a certain amount of money to charities based on the engagement they receive on certain Instagram posts. Which means all you have to do is like, comment, follow and you’ll be making a difference. So easy!

1. Christine Kong @dailykongfidence

Kong is an active member of Harvesters OC, which seeks to end hunger in Orange County. Through them, she has been working directly with the Second Harvest Food Bank. She is asking her audience to consider donating and matching their contributions herself. She is also donating $5 to Harvesters OC for every comment on the post below.

Kong is also donating $5 to the Second Harvest Food Bank OC for every comment with an orange emoji (the fruit, not the color) in the next 24 hours, so get on it!

2. Ashlee Hartley @ashleyrosehartley

Hartley is donating five cents to Feeding America for every like she gets on the below Instagram post. “I wanna give back and do good and feel like this is such a fun and community based way to do so,” she wrote.

3. Lisa DiCicco Cahue @lisadnyc

For every like Cahue receives on sponsored posts like the one below, she will donate five cents to No Kid Hungry. She’s keeping this up for the next 60 days, so feel free to go deep and double tap those #ad #partner posts.

4. Oriane Adjibi @myfashionbreak

Adjibi is also donating five cents to No Kid Hungry for every like on one of her sponsored posts over the next 60 days. Like. Like. LIKE!

5. Sunnie Brook @sunniebrook

Brook is donating $1 to No Kid Hungry for every friend tagged in the comments of the below post and $2 for every comment with a 🤍, up to $500.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.