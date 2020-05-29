6 Electric Eye Looks from the Spring Runways To Steal Now

Let’s just say it, Lady Gaga and Arianna Grande’s “Rain On Me” is the first song of summer. And for the beauty-obsessed; it had everyone doing a double-take of those amazing eye looks! Obviously makeup artist Michael Anthony must have been inspired by the Spring runways, which were full of technicolor shades for shadows and graphic eyeliner designs. Here’s some of the brightest ones to get you inspired.

1. CHROMAT

Speaking of those ROM graphic eyes (bright white!), makeup artist Keri Blair concocted a more colorful design for the line’s 10th anniversary show that was inspired largely by NASA – rather timely with the SpaceX launch any day now, no? BEAUTY BUYS: MAYBELLINE NEW YORK Color Strike Cream-To-Powder Eye Shadow Pen in Ace, $7; TARTE Limited-Edition Clay Pot Waterproof Shadow Liner in White, $10



2. OSCAR DE LA RENTA

Tom Pecheux for MAC Cosmetics created multiple variations of two-tone lids for the show using a combination of shadows and the brand’s signature paintsticks. We love this mix of coral and electric orange hues. BEAUTY BUYS: MAC Matte Eyeshadow in Coral Reef, $17; MAC Paintstick in Genuine Orange, $22



3. ICEBERG

The look was described as “pastel patchwork, iridescent mermaid” by makeup artist Andrew Gallimore and if that doesn’t scream spring, well we just don’t know what! Gallimore also pumped up the eyes using stickers so if you’re feeling risqué… BEAUTY BUYS: LANCOME Le Monochromatique Eyeshadow in Soiree, $25; MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua Cream in Pastel Blue, $29; NYX Vivid Brights Creme Colour in Mint, $10



4.HELMUT LANG

All the eye needed was a super bright neon stripe in green after makeup artist Susie Sobol set a base of white liner to make sure the color got maximum pop. So simple but so striking. BEAUTY BUYS: KRYOLAN Aquacolor UV-Dayglow in UV Green, $13; SHISEIDO Kajal Ink Artist Shadow in Kabuki White, $34



5. ROSIE ASSOULIN

Makeup artist James Kaliardos replicated one of the hand drawn paisely prints from Assoulin’s collection. But after seeing her daughter coloring on the designer’s face, his original precise version gave way to the more freeform that ended up on the runway. All you need is a creamy liner and some imagination. BEAUTY BUYS: MARC JACOBS Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in Light Sky Blue Pearl, $26



6. NICOLE MILLER

Talk about electric! Glam Squad makeup artistic director, Kelli Barlett combined two shocking shades of orange and yellow liners. It was finished with Pat McGrath Labs’ Gilt Trip from the MTHERSHIP Sublime Bronze Ambition Palette to the inner corner of the eyes then Bronze Struck on the outer for just a touch of shimmer. BEAUTY BUYS: Suva Beauty Hydra FX in Dance Party, $14; Suva Beauty Hydra FX in Acid Trip, $14



