Sofia Achaval’s Fall 2020 Paris Fashion Week Diary: Day 2

The Daily Front Row‘s Paris correspondent, Sofia Achaval de Montaigu, attends the shows at Fall 2020 Paris Fashion Week and lets us know what is going down on the biggest runways in the City of Lights.

Day 2: February 26, 2020

Maison Margiela

John Galliano emphasized once again the importance of the recycling of materials, as he did at January’s Couture show. Here, pleated gauze dresses were combined with woolen coats — or just part of them, such as lapels or sleeves. Coats were also extra large and dresses were cut with lasers, making holes that left the models’ skin bare. Head accessories did not go unnoticed, where the range of hat types, colors, and shapes were the focus of attention.

Lanvin

For Lanvin’s show we were invited to La Galerie des Gobelins — the legendary tapestry manufactory — where a series of their magnificent products decorated the place. The first row included celebrities like Isabelle Huppert, Virgil Abloh, and Yolanda Hadid, who watched her daughters dazzle on the runway. The collection stood out because of its opulence. Feathered chokers decorated the looks. Most of the models wore leather hats and long gloves, and the cast included Maggie Rizer, who shone in an impressive cashmere coat. Embroidered dresses were the maximum expression of elegance, a perfect combination of the brand’s trademark silhouettes and Bruno Sialelli’s creative wit.

Kenzo

Kenzo presented its Fall collection by Feliz Oliveira Baptista at the gardens surrounding the Institut National de Jeunes Sourds. A clear tubular structure that looked like an igloo was installed, with white seats and the runway in the center. The designer was inspired by the intercultural heritage of the brand, combining Japanese silhouettes like kimonos with Parisian cuts in shocking colors. The elegant collection didn’t put streetwear aside: feathered jackets, cocoon-like dresses, utilitarian belts, fishing hats, and parkas were combined with turtlenecks. Military and floral prints were present as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.