The Loewe Fall 2020 show is happening in Paris at 9:30am CET tomorrow morning. For those of us stateside, that’s 3:30am EST. But The Daily is here to make things a little bit easier for all the fans that desperately want to watch the action in real time. Tune in below to watch a livestream of the show right from the comfort of your own home.

