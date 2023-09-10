Coco Baudelle & House of Dagmar NYFW Dinner

Chicettes, assemble. Swedish label House of Dagmar (if that sounds familiar, it’s because of its consistently viral collarless blazer doing the rounds on TikTok) hosted an intimate dinner with creative and tastemaker Coco Baudelle. The brand’s co-founders Karin Söderlind and Sofia Wallenstam were in town to introduce and better acquaint the NYC fashion community with the line they launched back in 2005, marking their first foray into NYFW.

The gathering took place at Altro Paradiso, where everyone raised a glass to House of Dagmar landing at cult boutique Kirna Zabête. During the evening, the eatery’s famed Cacio e Pepe went down a treat as attendees compared Google Cals ahead of the shows, snapped pics in their new favorite Scandi brand at a mirror wall, and marveled at their custom place settings by beloved artist Quentin Jones.

Among those joining Baudelle, Wallenstam, and Söderlind were Charlotte Groeneveld, Caitlin Burke, Beth Buccini, Christie Tyler, Jordan Foster, Sarah Hoover, Noot Seear, Roxanne Adamiyatt, Dina Nur Satti, Zoe Ruffner, Lynette Nylander, Eniko Mihalik, Renata Zandonadi, and many more.

Peep the stunning style from inside the elegant evening, below:

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor

