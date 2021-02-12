Designer Spotlight: The Tanya Taylor Crib Sheet

Over the next few weeks we’ll be featuring buzzy brands showing at COTERIE Digital this season. This week, it our turn to focus on Tanya Taylor. Her team fills us in on everything you need to know!

Founded: 2012

Creative Director: Tanya Taylor

Brand Vibe: A size-inclusive NYC based womenswear brand driven by passion and purpose, spreading optimism, color and joy.

Celebrity Fans: Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Aidy Bryant, Taylor Swift, Kerry Washington, Michelle Buteau, Olivia Munn, and Mindy Kaling.

Fall 2021 Preview: Fall 2021 is a personal expression of now, inspired by the interiors that surround us and a dedication to designing with instinct.

Memorable Moments: Michelle Obama wearing the brand 13 times, Being a finalist in CFDA’s 2014 Vogue Fashion Fund, our philanthropic partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering, registering voters through our video ‘Things that take longer than registering to vote’

Instagram Handle: @tanyataylor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Taylor (@tanyataylor)

Vision Board: Dress the incredible women in the new administration

Where You Can Find It: TanyaTaylor.com, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf, 11 Honore, Rent the Runway, among others.

What’s ahead for the brand? Extending the world of Tanya Taylor through new product categories. Stay tuned!

