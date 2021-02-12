News

Designer Spotlight: The Tanya Taylor Crib Sheet

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche

Over the next few weeks we’ll be featuring buzzy brands showing at COTERIE Digital this season. This week, it our turn to focus on Tanya Taylor. Her team fills us in on everything you need to know! 

Founded: 2012

Creative Director: Tanya Taylor

Tanya Taylor and Tati Gabrielle (Patrick McMullan)

Brand Vibe:  A size-inclusive NYC based womenswear brand driven by passion and purpose, spreading optimism, color and joy.

Celebrity Fans: Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Aidy Bryant, Taylor Swift, Kerry Washington, Michelle Buteau, Olivia Munn, and Mindy Kaling.

Fall 2021 Preview: Fall 2021 is a personal expression of now, inspired by the interiors that surround us and a dedication to designing with instinct.

Memorable Moments: Michelle Obama wearing the brand 13 times, Being a finalist in CFDA’s 2014 Vogue Fashion Fund, our philanthropic partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering, registering voters through our video ‘Things that take longer than registering to vote’

Instagram Handle: @tanyataylor

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Taylor (@tanyataylor)

Vision Board: Dress the incredible women in the new administration

Where You Can Find It: TanyaTaylor.com, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf, 11 Honore, Rent the Runway, among others.

What’s ahead for the brand? Extending the world of Tanya Taylor through new product categories. Stay tuned!

Tanya Taylor

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

Eddie Roche is the Deputy Editor of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood

You may also like

The CFDA And NYMD Partner With Informa...

Tanya Taylor Sparks Joy With Her Colorful...

COTERIE Appoints Courtney Bradarich as New VP...

Tanya Taylor’s New Color Therapy Tees Will...

Coterie’s Colleen Sherin on This Season’s All-Digital...

Supermods Lana Ogilvie and Gail Elliott Come...

Retail Experts to Discuss ‘The State of...

18 Fashionable Face Masks

Reese Witherspoon’s COVID-19 PR Nightmare, Fyre Fest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X