Kamala Harris Covers Elle’s November Issue

Elle is putting confidence in Kamala Harris, giving the Democratic vice president candidate their November cover honors. Elle’s fashion director Alex White styled the Inez and Vinoodh-lensed shoot, but there’s no talk of fashion in an interview conducted on Zoom by Ashley C. Ford. Instead, the conversation centers on Harris’ values, optimism, and what makes her fight.

Harris shares that the night she became the second black woman in history elected to the U.S. Senate was also the same evening Trump was elected president. “In every one of my elections, part of our routine is we do a small friends-and-family dinner before we go to the campaign night celebration,” she says. “My godson, Alexander, who was seven years old at the time, came up to me, crying, and said, ‘Auntie Kamala, they’re not going to let that man win, are they?’ And you know the babies in your life.…I held him. I mean, it still brings me pain to remember how he felt, and what it made me feel, which is that I needed to protect this child. I had one way, in my mind, I thought the evening would go. And then there was the way it turned out. And so by the time I took the stage, I had ripped up my notes, and all I had was Alexander in my heart. And I took the podium and I said, ‘I intend to fight. I intend to fight.’”

The issue hits newsstands on November 3rd…. which just so happens to be Election Day in the U.S.

