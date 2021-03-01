Eight Made In Italy Accessory Brands To Have On Your Radar

Welcome to your new obsession: the Italy Pavilion on Coterie’s digital trade show site. Until March 16, the platform has a designated area for discovering the best of Made in Italy fashion. Join us as we explore the offering and uncover everything you need to know. Next up, your primer to eight accessory brands that deliver on their promise for exceptional style and unrivaled heritage. Wishlists at the ready!

Bevini Modena

From the latest fine leather arm candy for women to backpacks for the modern metropolitan man, Bevini Modena combines the trifecta of heritage, craftsmanship, and high quality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bevini Modena LA (@bevinimodenala)

Roberta Gandolfi

Over the last four decades, Roberta Gandolfi has been outfitting globally-minded, independent women with the type of reliable bag that will see them through, not only, day to day, but also season to season. In a nut shell: timeless style and impeccable quality. We approve!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roberta Gandolfi (@robertagandolfibags)

Le Moki

The beating heart of Le Moki is Puglia-native Danilo Pelosi, who sought to create a brand which brings together simple, classic design with time-honored made in Italy craftsmanship—utilizing his own family’s history in the industry for inspiration. In his own words, these “ready and go” bags are “for any character, any age, and any mood.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeMoki (@lemokimilano)

QMAN

Canada-born Veronica Quarterman moved to Italy with her family at two-years-old during the late 1970s, and ever since, her European home has influenced her style and taste. Her accessories line, QMAN, is geared at the cosmopolitan, glamorous shoppers she sees, combining divine design and luxury Italian leather. We’ll have one in every color, please!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QMAN | Bags (@qman.bags)

Puntovita & Arsenice

Bags! Belts! Accessories! Oh my! The 40-year-old brand Puntovita & Arsenice has it all—from soft suede crossbody satchels to Western-inspired, studded, and embroidered leather belts. We’re obsessed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puntovita&Arsenice (@puntovitaarsenice)

Carditosale

This fledgling brand might be just five-years-old, but Carditosale pieces have already graced the pages of Vogue and Vanity Fair. The most famous offering is the internationally-minded Smile bag, which has found fans everywhere from New York to Hong Kong. Keep your eyes peeled for it on a street near you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carditosale (@carditosale_official)

Gala Gloves

Gala Gloves is a family business in all senses of the word—the company is currently ran by a couple and their two sons, but the story begins with their ancestors in 1930. Made in Naples, the third-generation brand creates men’s and women’s styles in fine leather with surprising prints and patterns. Your fall/winter wardrobe has never looked so fun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gala Gloves (@galagloves)

Athison

With over a century’s skin in the game, you know Athison is the first word in consistent quality and tradition. It’s no wonder, then, that generations of families have looked to the brand for its braided bags, belts, and bracelets. Oh, and PS. there’s a chic offering for your four-legged friends too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATHISON (@athison1913)

