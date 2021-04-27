Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: MCM Fragrance

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan

What: Luxury leather goods purveyor MCM recently launched its first ever Eau De Parfum, which quickly sold out in record timing.  Currently back in stock, the unisex offering ticks every box—from its evocative scent to its packaging.

Who: MCM Worldwide—named for Michael Cromer Munich—has gained traction for its famed logo-print material, called Cognac Visetos, since its inception in the mid-1970s.

Why: This woody fragrance incorporates sustainably-sourced ingredients. Its top notes are raspberry and apricot, with base notes of white moss and sandalwood, and a hint of jasmine and white peony. Plus! Can you just take a look at that packaging, inspired by the brand’s world-famous Stark backpack! Talk about a statement addition to your vanity…

Where: mcm.com

How much: $80

Freya Drohan

