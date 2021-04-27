Today’s Most 5 Talked About Intimates and Swimwear Brands

As we approach the warmer summer months, shoppers all over the world are on the hunt for the best intimates and swimwear brands. A perfect lineup of swimsuits is a must as people begin booking tropical trips or simply heading to the pool. Men and women everywhere are refreshing their intimates as the seasons change and they are going on date nights or sexy vacations. Here are the top five brands to shop for intimates and swimwear as we gear up for summer.

OW Intimates

One Wear, or OW Intimates, was founded by model and designer Sonja Davidsen, who knows exactly what makes a woman feel sexy and comfortable. OW offers a great variety of underwear, swimwear, nightwear, loungewear, dresses and accessories. The pieces are sure to make every woman feel confident and enhance their natural shape. The contemporary designs are minimal yet flattering. Visit the website to shop the range or learn more about the brand.

Moda Minx

Swim and beachwear brand Moda Minx quickly became a favorite for customers all over the world. This U.K.-based brand is now one of retail powerhouse ASOS’ top five most popular swimsuit brands. The pops of color and unique details are a large reason why Moda Minx is so beloved. The brand recently expanded to loungewear and pajamas as they adjusted to the pandemic. Moda Minx has gained major traction on social media, and you are likely to see their viral styles as you scroll through Instagram. Visit their website or follow them on Instagram for fashion inspo ideas

House of Skye

House of Skye was launched by Skye Drynan, a self-made serial entrepreneur, who is on a mission to empower women all over the globe. Most recently, House of Skye launched their SexyBack Bra, which is a unique bra that has the capability to transform into nearly any strap style that a woman could need, whether for a strappy dress or backless top. House of Skye also launched Bareback briefs for men, which are made from a medium-weight cotton spandex blend and include a hidden pocket to ensure men stay prepared for a cheeky night out. To learn more about Skye, you call follow her on Instagram. To check out House of Skye and shop the new intimates, visit their website or Amazon shop.

MissPap

Hailing from the U.K. since 2013, MissPap has been serving women with style and making them feel confident. Owned by the massively successful Boohoo group, MissPap appeals to women that enjoy the finer things in life but have a smaller budget. MissPap has a wide range of clothing from dresses to loungewear, and everything in between. The lingerie and swimwear pieces are extremely affordable yet do not compromise on quality or style. To shop MissPap, visit their website here.

Wanderlust Swim

Wanderlust Swim is a brand inspired by a summer spent abroad. Think Aperol Spritzes, boats, and sunshine. The bold color palette and intricate details are what makes Wanderlust stand out to the modern-day woman. The label is a favorite among fashion leaders and influencers from every corner of the world. The quality is top-notch and is meant to last for many seasons to come. To find your next favorite swimsuit for this summer, find their website here

Presented by: T1