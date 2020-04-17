Editor’s Pick: Kérastase Fresh Affair Dry Shampoo

What: A spray-on dry shampoo for all hair types, it was co-created with award-winning perfumer, Fabrice Pellegrin, and features fresh lemon top notes blended with bergamot and mandarin, lavender and bitter orange, white musk, and jasmine petals. Heavenly.

Who: Founded in 1964 by scientists at L’Oréal Advanced Research, Kérastase is now the #1 professional haircare brand in the world, selling their luxurious products in over 37,000 salons in 65 countries. With the help of Kérastase’s unique hair diagnosis and prescriptive approach, hairdressers are able to understand the particular needs of all scalps and hair types. Kérastase also created the first ever-personalized professional treatment – fusio dose — which has become so popular that, today, a woman experiences a fusio dose treatment in a salon around the world every six seconds.

Kérastase is also committed to reducing our impact on the planet. All their products are produced in a carbon neutral and dry plant in Spain and the products used at the backbar of their partner salons are 100% recycled. They are developing products using recycled plastic and are committed to being 100% recycled by 2025.

Why: This luxurious treatment is silicone free and features a fresh, revitalizing scent. It is made with vitamin E, to hydrate and reduce hair breakage, and rice starch, to soak up oil and add volume to lank hair. PRO TIP: After you blowdry your hair, apply this dry shampoo to daily oil buildup in the first place and get the most out of your fresh style.

Where: Kerastase.com

How (much): $36

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.