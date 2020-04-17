Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Correct! Wrong!

When Draper James, the fashion brand owned by Reese Witherspoon, announced their intention to give away dresses to teachers to thank them for their work during the coronavirus crisis, they were expecting a few thousand interested respondents. They got millions. Far more than could be accommodated by the 250 dresses the brand had to offer. Disappointed teachers soon took to social media to vent their frustrations, especially as Draper James began emailing them ads and offering them discounts as a consolation prize. “Reese Witherspoon didn’t give me a free dress. But she DID capture my email address,” Tweeted one teacher. Over the Easter weekend, the company sent another email to applicants saying that they would be making a donation of a unspecified amount to a charity that provides teachers with school supplies to send to their remote-learning students. They also added a big “unsubscribe” button. Although, for many, it appears it is all just too little too late.