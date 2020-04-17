The Daily Media: 15 Moves to Know From The Hollywood Reporter, Zegna, and More!

Here’s the breakdown of this week’s hires and departures-

1. John Bartlett is now director of fashion at Marist College.

2. Lynne Segall, EVP and group publisher at The Hollywood Reporter, has left the publication. Chief film critic Todd McCarthy senior reporter Rebecca Sun, senior film editor Piya Sinha-Roy, real estate and city editor Peter Kiefer, senior events editor Ramona Saviss, art production manager Michelle Mondragon, senior production manager Maya Eslam, photo editor Lisa Dragani, video producers Marya Gullo and Natalie Heltzel have also been laid off from The Hollywood Reporter. More details HERE.

3. Jamie Iannone is now chief executive at Ebay.

4. Lincoln Palsgrove is now director at Brookfield Properties.

5. Nick Tran is now head of marketing for North America at Tik Tok.

6. Lisa Collier is now chief product officer at Under Armour.

7. Luca Lo Curzio is now chief executive of North America operations at Zegna.

8. Ann Hebert is now vice president, general manager of North America geography at Nike.

9. Grant Wahl has left Sports Illustrated.

Plus!

10. Di Petroff PR is now representing Campo Collection.

11. ZOÏ Agency is now representing Kotn.

12. Karla Otto is now representing Furtuna Skin and Bambini Furtuna for global PR.

13. Foundation is now representing Lawless Beauty.

14. DAZ Public Relations is now representing HURON.

15. Jayne & Company Media Group is now representing Zenagen Professional Haircare.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

