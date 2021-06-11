Editor’s Pick: Celine Teen Soft 16 Bag

What: Celine’s new luxury crossbody, the Teen Soft 16, boasts a refined aesthetic with timeless appeal. Offered in black or tan calfskin, the tote’s signature details include a cropped flap, a rounded silhouette, a gilded twist lock, and a removable strap. An elegant, everyday bag with an it girl seal of approval? (…Lady Gaga, Kaia Gerber, Emma Roberts, Lisa Manoban are all fans of the 16 line!) We love to see it.

Who: The French luxury ready to wear brand, now helmed by Hedi Slimane, has long since been famed for its leather goods, dedication to women’s fashion, and undeniable expertise of sleek minimalism.

Why: This latest release is a more casual day bag counterpart, complimenting the existing ‘16’ line (Slimane’s first handbag designed at Celine!) Seeing as we’re finally back on our feet, headed to any and every social gathering we can sneak an invite to! This bag is perfect for anyone on-the-go as it nods not only to polished luxury, but also to stylish convenience.

How much: $2,400

Where: celine.com

