Moda Operandi, Sarah Hoover, And Markarian’s Alexandra O’Neill Celebrate The Launch Of CeCe Barfield Thompson’s New Home Collection

Flowers, frocks, and friends: what more could you want? Moda Operandi, Sarah Hoover, and designer Alexandra O’Neill of Markarian hosted a beautiful floral-filled dinner on Thursday in honor of the launch of CeCe Barfield Home’s new home offering, The Virginia Collection.

Held at Creator House, the table was set with pieces from Cece Barfield Thompson’s sustainable new range: hand-painted plates adorned with leaves and petals, delicate Belgian linen placemats and napkins embroidered in New York, and other hostessing must-haves, inspired by the designer’s mother-in-law’s personal collection of antiques and family heirlooms.

Guests enjoyed a cocktail reception—with drinks served in the collection’s hand-made, floral-embossed silver-plate cups. Among those in attendance were Huma Abdein, Charlotte Groenveld, Kimberly Drew, Candace Marie, Indre Rockefeller, Timo Weiland, Heather Clawson, Leigh Lezark (who’s curating the programming at Creator House this summer), Town & Country’s Olivia Hosken, Vogue’s Lilah Ramzi and Elise Taylor, ballet dancer Melvin Iawovi, and Tatiana Hambro. To begin the evening, a toast was raised before tucking into a delectable and fresh dinner of salads, seafood, and sorbet. Adding an extra special and memorable element to the evening, all in attendance were kitted out in fairytale-worthy dresses, accessories, and jewelry by luxury womenswear brand Markarian.

The Virginia Collection will launch exclusively on Moda Operandi.

