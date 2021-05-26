Take A Peek Inside Our Gifting Suite At Nemacolin

Gift bags? How passé! For our recent Spring Fling at luxury resort Nemacolin, we wanted to pull out all the stops, right from the moment our VIP guests arrived. Allow us to show you inside the ultimate treat-yo-self experience: our on-site gifting suite!

The premise meant that our guests could properly explore the offering in a relaxed setting (read: with a chilled glass of bubbly in hand), get acquainted with products, ask The Daily team about them, and pack their own swag bags to cater to their own tastes.

While organizing the suite and the brands we included, we thought how wasteful one-size-fits-all gift bags can be. We brainstormed about what we would want upon arrival at an action-filled, three-day itinerary. And while our first port of call was….wine??!, you can rest assured that we had all bases covered—from canned coffee and zen-inducing adaptogens to essentials like SPF and even silk pillow cases for the beauty-conscious attendees!

Let’s get into it! Here’s what was on offer. Talk about a dream adult pick n’ mix!

Wellness + Lifestyle

Super Coffee Coffee: Ensuring no added sugar and no risky business, Super Coffee provides organic, keto-friendly coffee that makes waking up in the morning pure bliss!

Dada Snacks: As if the colorful entertainment decorating its Instagram feed wasn’t reason enough, the wide array of guilt-free indulgences (vegan, dairy, gluten & refined sugar free to be exact!) makes Dada Snacks a fave to keep hanger at bay.

Neurogum: The key is in the name! With functional gum and mints that work to energize, calm, and refocus the mind, Neurogum products are the perfect alternatives to a cup of coffee or a syrupy energy drink.

Pulp Culture Drinks: Finally—alcohol without the hangover. Made from 100% raw, fresh juice and fermented for three months+, Pulp Culture makes the zero-additive, zero-sugar, and zero-hangover bevs of our dreams.

Mudwtr: Calling all java-fiends—Mudwtr is the coffee replacement made with adaptogenic mushrooms but without the jitters. Vegan, gluten-free, and 100% organic coffee? Say no more.

CBD + alcohol

oHHo CBD New York oil: It’s hard to resist the cannabis craze, and Ohho makes it even harder. Touting organically-grown, sustainably-sourced, full-spectrum CBD delivered straight to your doorstep, oHHo is surely a brand to keep a tab on.

Vice Wine Orange Wine: With a taste of Napa Valley in every sip, The Vice Wine exudes luxury without the hefty price tag. After all, the best quality wine isn’t always the one priced the highest, and this label is the perfect example.

Black Dahlia CBD Lollipops: Capitalizing on the benefits of hemp, Black Dahlia creates the hemp-infused products—confections, skincare, candles, elixirs, and lollipops!—we thought we could only dream up. (Just ask Christian Hogue, below…)

MixItFresh Cocktail Kit: A game-changing gadget! The only company to add more bubbles to your seltzer and more flavor to your mixed beverage of choice, MixItFresh turns you into the mixologist you’ve always wanted to be.

Robyn Blair Rosé wine: We all could use a little added sweetness in our lives, and Robyn Blair knows how to do the trick. In addition to her typical offering of acrylic candy dishes, fine jewelry, prints, and phone cases, Blair recently ventured into wine. The result? The summer rosé you needed yesterday.

Beauty

Kerastase Hair Care: Inspired by the needs of the modern woman, Kerastase creates bespoke hair care that celebrates and encourages natural beauty—untamed curls and all!

Hear Me Raw Face Masks: Skincare that not only complies with sustainability standards, but keeps skin clean and bank accounts, well, not broken, Hear Me Raw is the vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and worry-free skincare that solves all your woes.

Slip Silk Pillow Cases: The best beauty secret you never knew? A silk pillowcase! With anti-aging, anti-crease, and anti-bed head silk pillowcases, Slip is luxury at its finest. Zzzzz!

Tony Moly Eye Masks: Tony Moly has easily taken the cosmetic world by storm, and it might just have something to do with its cruelty-free skincare and to-die-for packaging. These masks help us fake 40 winks in mere minutes!

LATHER Hair Mask: With a plentiful selection of everyday skincare and wellness products—scalp scrubs, hair masks, aromatherapy candles, and body butters to name a few!—Lather is easily a go-to for clean, synthetic fragrance-free beauty and wellness.

Emilie Heathe Nailpolish: Touting clean, non-toxic beauty products—not to mention vibrant pigments—Emilie Heath makes a convincing case for glamming up in this post-pandemic world.

Hampton Sun Sunscreen: Where skincare meets sunscreen! With MDW just around the corner, we’re falling hard for all-things Hampton Sun—AKA the 100% natural, cruelty free East End-inspired summertime essential.

Ready to wear and accessories

Herschel Bags: Herschel is the design-driven accessories brand made for journeying. Products are made with everyday utility top of mind, for those with uncompromising style.

Duke + Dexter Men’s Shoes: Handmade in England and wearable absolutely anywhere, Duke + Dexter offers the finest selection of sleek, snazzy, and totally swoon-able men’s footwear—from sneaks to loafers and everything in between.

HOLST + LEE Earrings: Offering a colorful collection of statement jewelry and accessories that make dressing up fun, HOLST + LEE proves that jewelry is always a necessity. Think: popsicle earrings, oversized totes, decorative tassels, and more!

Katama Swimwear: Inspired by days on the water, New England nostalgia, and keeping convenience and style top of mind, Katama offers a fine selection of mens resort wear and accessories.

L’Agence Women’s Clothing: The brand that merges a laid back California state of mind with Parisian influences, L’Agence is the ultimate luxury label!

Once again, thank you to our wonderful brand partners who made sure we were ready for everything our jam-packed Nemacolin itinerary had in store for us…axe throwing, skeet shooting, spa days, and the rest!

