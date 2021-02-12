Don’t Forget To Take Your ‘Vuittamins! See Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall ’21 Collection Right Here

It’s evidently a case of no sleep for Nicolas Ghesquière, who not only designed his Pre-Fall ’21 offering in the middle of Louis Vuitton’s main collections, but also stepped behind the lens to photograph it. For the images, Ghesquière enlisted his friend, actress Stacy Martin, to best showcase the wares.

Energy is front and center, with the upbeat and optimistic collection, centered around three pillars: tech romanticism, energetic sportswear, and rediscovering essentials. In short, a color-saturated presentation that gives us the jolt of life we’ve been in need of—ergo, les vuittamins, if you will. Further adding a pep to your step like a triple-shot jolt of caffeine, Ghesquière suggests marrying the practical and the sophisticated, the urban with the delicate, and the romantic with the sporty.

In a release, Ghesquière said how he was inspired by his muse’s multi-faceted personality and ability to make any look her own.:“Stacy has innate elegance and an inspiring personality,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for her career path, her bold choices and the roles she takes on. I very much enjoyed photographing Stacy. So cool and laid-back, I love the way she wears my collections.”

Get ready to take some styling cues! See the full collection below:

