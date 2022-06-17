Daily News: YouTube’s Beauty Fest Brings Out The Stars, A Virgil Abloh Book Is Coming, Christopher John Rogers Celebrated, and More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

YouTube’s #BeautyFest2022 brought out some big talent

YouTube’s second Beauty Festival Live was held last night in Los Angeles. The show brought some major names such as Tracee Ellis Ross, who gave an on stage shower demo featuring her new Pattern Beauty hair product. Gwen Stefani was on hand to shares 3 of her favorite beauty hacks that she uses to get some of her favorite looks using her makeup line GXVE. Highlights include a moment where two Beauty Festival attendees thought they were about to get their hair cut and styled by Chris McMillan, but Jennifer Aniston and her friend “Jenny” aka Benny Drama pulled a prank with a surprise makeover. Other participants include Winnie Harlow, Ashley Graham, Hailey Bieber, and Jen Atkin. The show was hosted by YouTube’s head of fashion and beauty, Derek Blasberg. The first event brought in 6 million views!

Watch the show here:

Virgil Abloh’s book is coming

Penguin Random House imprint One World will publish the late Virgil Abloh’s book Work in Progress posthumously, Vogue reports. The book is co-authored by Abloh and Anja Aronowsky Cronberg, founder and editor-in-chief of Vesto. No publication date has been announced.

Saks Celebrates Christopher John Rogers

On Thursday, Saks chief merchandising officer Tracy Margolies and Christopher John Rogers hosted an intimate dinner at L’Avenue at Saks to celebrate the designer’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection launch. The evening featured a three course meal and divine floral arrangements by Brooklyn-based florist Love Me Not Floral. Guests included Luke Meagher, Maya Jankelowitz, Alexander-Julian Gibson, Pam Nasr, Marjon Carlos, Roopal Patel, Anna Irving, Alexandra Tyson, Christina Ripley, David Rivera, Alex Sacripante, and Mario Abad.

Dakota Johnson & Chris Paul Join Vacheron Constantin in celebrating ‘The Anatomy of Beauty’ campaign

Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin know how to throw a party! Last night at a private estate in Beverly Hills, the brand welcomed Dakota Johnson, Chris Paul, Riley Keough, Nicole Richie, Kate Mara and more for a bash to celebrate the Maison’s The Anatomy of Beauty campaign. Stylist attendees included Ilaria Urbinati, Jamie Mizrahi, Jason Bolden, Jeanne Yang, Jenny Ricker, Tara Swennen, Tracy Shapoff, Courtney Mays, and Enrique Melendez. Director, producer and cinematographer Louie Schwartzberg unveiled a joint short film created in collaboration with Vacheron Constantin. Following the screening, guests enjoyed a live performance by DJ Daisy O’Dell and Violinist/Composer Josh Vietti.

