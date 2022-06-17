Daily Media: A New Fashion Podcast, Amber Garrison Now Global Brand President At Origins, Corey Reese Named SVP Bumble & bumble, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Amber Garrison is now global brand president at Origins.

2. Corey Reese is now senior vice president, GM, Bumble and bumble.

3. Alexis Arnault is now partner, media relations at KCD Paris.

4. Laurence Laure, partner and managing director at KCD Paris, is retiring this fall.

5. Alexis Nasard is now CEO at Swarovski.

6. Lori Wagner is now chief marketing officer at Commando.

7. Brenda Freeman is now CMO at Wunderkind.

8. Emily Yueh is now chief of people and strategy at David Yurman.

9. Madison Boudinot is now public relations manager at Balenciaga.

10. Brooke Richardson is now PR and brand partnerships specialist at Maurices.

11. Janessa Dela Cruz is now account executive at Michele Marie PR.

12. Kayla Snabaitis is now account executive at Azione.

13. Journalist Christina Binkley and fashion entrepreneurs Rachel Kibbe and Shilla Kim-Parker will host a new fashion sustainability podcast called Hot Buttons.

Plus!

14. Accent PR_ojects is now representing AYR.

15. PURPLE PR is now representing forte_forte.

16. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Bijoux Birks.

17. ICA is now representing Rouje.

18. CL Collective is now representing Bowen NYC.

19. K3 Media Collective is now representing White Glo.

20. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing InstaNatural.

21. Erin Kelly PR is now representing Manucurist.

22. MP-IMC is now representing Herbivore and Averr Aglow.

23. Michele Marie is now representing Train Mate and Sabai.

24. DLX NYC is now representing Orient Express and Raffles hotels.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you'd like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

