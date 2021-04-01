Read today dose of chic intel right here…

Hailey Bieber on leaving “toxic” Twitter

Hailey Bieber has opened up about her decision to delete her Twitter account. In a video interview with psychologist Jessica Clemons, the supermodel said it felt like a “very toxic environment” which ultimately led to her decision to leave the platform last summer. “The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I’m going to throw up,” she said. “People can say whatever they want on the internet, you know, and then this stuff goes viral because people believe anything that they see on social media.” The 24-year-old added that her therapist helps her stay grounded while she deals with so much online scrutiny in her life and related to her marriage to Justin Bieber. (She has almost 34 million followers on Instagram too.) You can watch the entire video on her YouTube channel below.

The CFDA and Swarovski team up for new program

To mark the 25th anniversary of the CFDA Scholarship Program, the CFDA has partnered with the Swarovski Foundation to launch the Re: Generation Innovation Scholar Award. The aim? To advance leaning and innovative design thinking around sustainability in fashion—just what the industry is crying out for! The three-year partnership will see an annual $30,000 scholarship and mentorship provided to one selected student, who will be chosen by a committee after a portfolio review and virtual presentation. The opportunity is open to full-time undergraduate BFA or BA college students.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cfda (@cfda)

Chanel and V make art together

Make room on your coffee table, there’s a new must-have tome arriving on shelves near you. V Magazine and Chanel have teamed up with image-makers Inez and Vinoodh to create a limited-edition and timeless book, featuring brand favorites Lily-Rose Depp, Lily Collins, Precious Lee, JENNIE of Blackpink, Cleo Wade, Margot Robbie, and more. The talents were photographed for their intimate portrait shots in L.A., New York, Mexico, and virtually across the globe—all wearing Chanel Spring Summer 2021, of course! The book is now available to pre-order on shop.vmagazine.com for $110.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine)

H&M’s new range is a celeb hit

Science Story, the new sustainable concept debuted by H&M, has found fast fans in Ariana Grande, Normani, and Barbie Ferreira. The collection, available from today, introduces new materials such as EVO by Fulgar®, a bio-based yarn derived from castor oil, and Desserto, a plant-based alternative to leather which is produced from cactus plants. As for the clothes themselves, it’s an edit of seamless and comfortable pieces for layering, as well as staples that speak to the time, such as sweaters, joggers, wide-leg trousers, bodysuits, and cropped shirts. If it’s good enough for Ari…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Normani (@normani)

Birkenstock collaborate with Toogood on sandals, clothes…and a bed!

Birkenstock and Toogood want to see you through from morning ’til night–and in between too. Fusing their combined function-first beliefs, their co-designed collaboration is a marriage of style and substance. First up, they reimagined the iconic footwear, by creating three uber on-trend ‘puffy’ slide-like shoes for men and women—the Forager, the Mudlark and the Beachcomber. To accompany the footwear there is a capsule collection of workwear and accessories in a neutral palette of black, white, grey (plus a bonus jolt of yellow!). And then the aforementioned bed, which brings together Birkenstock’s expertly constructed, health-promoting sleep system and Toogood’s distinctive design approach. Zzzzz!

The RealReal launches ReCollection 01 to celebrate Earth Month

Resale platform The RealReal is kicking off Earth Month with the launch of ReCollection 01; an upcycled collection of 50 pieces which honor the best of American craftsmanship. The pieces were created in partnership with eight luxury brands—A-COLD-WALL, Balenciaga, Dries Van Noten, Jacquemus, Simone Rocha, Stella McCartney, Ulla Johnson, and Zero + Maria Cornejo—who donated them to the project so that they could be transformed into new looks by L.A.-based circular fashion company, Atelier & Repairs. The partnership will also direct a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each piece in the collection to One Tree Planted. ReCollection 01 will be available for sale exclusively on The RealReal’s website and in its Soho store starting today.

Bronx hat designer alleges Givenchy copied his design

New York-based designer K. Tyson Perez has accused Givenchy’s Matthew Williams of ripping him off. According to Page Six, the Bronx-native’s team reached out when they saw Williams share a leather bucket hat with a zipper detail that looked identical to Perez’ own HardWear Style headgear. Insiders allege that Givenchy hit pause on the design and didn’t progress it to production, but the luxury brand has denied they copied anything. A rep for Givenchy did not respond or confirm when pressed for a comment by Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑K. Tyson Perez-Harris👑 (@tysonisking)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.