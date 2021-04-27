Kerry Washington And Her Mom Star In New Aurate Campaign

Kerry Washington has many strings to her bow: actress, producer, philanthropist, and most recently, she joined popular DTC jewelry brand Aurate as an investor. But evidently not one to rest on her laurels, she’s also been starring front and center and collaborating on the designs too. To celebrate the launch of her second Aurate x Kerry collection, Birth of Mother, the New York-native appears in a heartfelt campaign alongside her own mom Valerie.

As for the collection? It’s not only soft, elegant, and chic, it’s sustainable too—designed in 100% recycled gold. Inspired by Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus, it’s a nine-piece offering of oceanic-inspired rings, earrings, and necklaces with organic peals and 14k gold. Suitably, the Washington women were photographed at the coast by David Urbanke.

In honor of motherhood, 10% of every Birth of Mother Collection purchase will be donated to Baby2Baby: a non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

Get a glimpse at the collection below:

