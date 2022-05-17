Daily News: The Society Of Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Annual Winter Lunch Returns, Kendall Jenner’s Latest For FWRD, Batsheva X Laura Ashley Part Deux, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Net-a-Porter and The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering’s annual Winter Lunch returns

Yesterday afternoon, more than 300 well-heeled guests descended on the Rainbow Room to support the work of Memorial Sloan Kettering. The annual Winter Lunch, which had been postponed several times due to the pandemic, found a new place on the social calendar in May and brought together the city’s most passionate (and best dressed) philanthropists. The cocktail reception and seated luncheon event, which was co-chaired by Abigail Baratta, Claire Capello, Eve Lehrman, Jennifer Oken, Virginia W. Tomenson, and Brent Neale Winston and once again proudly sponsored by Net-a-Porter, also saw Dr. tktktk speak about the importance of fertility preservation in young cancer patients. (Funds from the luncheon will go towards The Society of MSK’s newest initiative, the Pediatric and Adolescent & Young Adult Fertility Preservation Fund.) Among those in attendance were Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Jenna Bush Hager, Daphne Oz, Gucci Westman, Gillian Hearst, Rebecca Cohen, Kate Allen, Kate Davis, Amanda Waldron, Marcella Hymowitz, Rebekah McCabe, Austen Cruz, Amory McAndrew, Kimberly Nemser, Courtney Corleto, Sarah Hoover, Nell Diamond, Marisa Rose van Bokhorst, Betsy Pitts, Jenny Galluzzo, Shabnam Henry, Dara O’Hara, Betsy Pepe, Annie Taube, Alison Aston, Jessie Kisling, Erin O’Connor, Mimi Ritzen

Crawford, Anna Burke Patterson, Cece Barfield Thompson, Patricia Herrera Lansing, Beth Kojima, Lisa Blau, and Lise Evans.

FWRD drops Spring Summer campaign starring Kendall Jenner

FWRD creative director Kendall Jenner is being kept busy. The model’s latest edit of must-haves for the luxury online retailer has dropped, coinciding with the colorful new SS ’22 campaign. Jenner was photographed by Valentin Herfray and styled by Carlos Nazario in the season’s brightest looks, from brands like Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus. “For this shoot I wanted to merge the West Coast designer sensibility of FWRD with my own in one of my favorite locations, Malibu,” she said of the images. “We chose a minimalist set to amplify the bold colors, silhouettes and textures of looks from brands including Alaia, Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus and Maximilian Davis. I love the juxtaposition of this naturally sun-soaked setting with such strong and fun pieces for the season.” Shop the edit here.

Batsheva’s latest Laura Ashley collaboration is here

Back for more! Batsheva’s new Laura Ashley collection has arrived, with a suitably dreamy campaign to match. The designer’s husband and collaborator, photographer Alexei Hay, rented a double decker tour bus and reportedly drove it across the Manhattan bridge 100+ times (the commitment!) to ensure he got the perfect shots of the line. The divine dresses—and jumpsuit and skirt—feature the vintage silhouettes and pretty prints the New York-based brand is known for, mixed with the nostalgia of the world-famous lifestyle brand. “This collection is really the ultimate ‘Laura Ashley moment’ for me,” Hay said. “It really leans into the most iconic prints, with strawberries and pastel flowers, which just scream Spring and Summer. When I dream of the bygone Laura Ashley days, which I often do, I think of the light pastels with white or pale backgrounds. In this collection, I was really able to play with prints that have that softness for Spring and Summer, like Quartet, Strawberry Field, and Notgrove.” Shop it while you can!

SELF finds a new EIC in Rachel Wilkerson Miller

Rachel Wilkerson Miller is Condé Nast’s newest editor in chief. Joining the wellness outlet from Vox, where she was senior editor, Wilkerson Miller’s role will oversee content for SELF’s digital, video, and social platforms. “I am so thrilled that Rachel is joining SELF to continue the incredible and important work that the brand is known for,” Anna Wintour said of the new hire. “Her passion for bringing informative and inclusive health and wellness content to all audiences, coupled with her experience writing and editing across platforms, makes Rachel a natural fit for this role. I can’t wait to see how the brand expands under her leadership.” Among her other resume highlights, the published author spent two years as deputy editor of Vice.com and was previously site director at BuzzFeed’s Goodful wellness brand. Congrats!

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr pay off college debt for Otis College of Art and Design graduating class

The world’s youngest billionaire is giving back. Snap co-founder Evan Spiegel and his supermodel wife Miranda Kerr have made a record-breaking donation to Los Angeles-based Otis College and Art and Design, by paying off the college debt of the 285 graduating Class of 2022 students. According to the LA Times, the undisclosed donation surpasses the previous highest donation ever made to the college, which was $10 million. Spiegel and Kerr, who is also the founder of beauty company Kora, made the donation through their Spiegel Family Fund, saying in a statement that the college is “an extraordinary institution that encourages young creatives to find their artistic voices and thrive in a variety of industries and careers. Spiegel became the youngest billionaire in the world in 2015, after taking the tech company he created with this Stanford classmates public. “It is a privilege for our family to give back and support the Class of 2022, and we hope this gift will empower graduates to pursue their passions, contribute to the world, and inspire humanity for years to come,” he said of the act.

