Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Kanye West’s “perfect hoodie” has landed

The second drop of Yeezy Gap is here. The Yeezy Gap sweatshirt launched today, exclusively online, in six colors. The so-called “Perfect Hoodie” is available for $90 or $70 for adults or kids, respectively, and comes in a 100% double-layered cotton. It’s reported that the rapper’s 10-year deal with Gap is worth $1billion. Not bad considering he was once a shop assistant in a Chicago Gap store as a teen himself. To really drive home the news, Gap’s official Instagram account appeared to have archived all page content on Wednesday, save for six images of the new sweatshirt.

Bottega Venetta unveils Issue 03

Bottega’s latest digital journal has arrived, bringing with its a whole host of talent. This time around, Daniel Lee tapped the likes of Kelsey Lu (photographed by the legendary Nan Goldin) and Honey Dijon (lensed by Davit Giorgadze) to star in the latest iteration of the ongoing digital project. See below for a sneak peek and check out the whole issue online here.

Supermodel Vittoria Ceretti lets the cameras in

Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 23, might have racked up one million followers on Instagram, but the world class beauty has said she prefers to keep her life private and thus never shares a glimpse into her normal day-to-day life. However, she allowed Vogue’s video team follow her during NYFW as she prepped for the Proenza Scouler show. From her order at 12 Chairs Cafe to a quick look at her 20 tattoos, here’s a way to get the model you probably don’t know that much about:

Say hello to Shopbop Men!

Ecommerce destination Shopbop has officially launched Shopbop Men today, thanks to the integration of East Dane. The section is debuting today with over 250 new items, joining staples from some 100+ covetable brands including AMI, Lemaire, JW Anderson, and Maison Margiela. To coincide with the launch, the company has launched a menswear campaign, which can be seen below:

Alejandra Alonso Rojas’ new pop-up is now open

Joyful hues have landed in Tribeca, thanks to designer Alejandra Alonso Rojas’ pop-up store at 87 Franklin Street. Ensuring a memorable visit, instead of sitting pretty on racks, the clothing transforms the space itself by hanging like installations. Not only is the space a vehicle for Alonso Rojas to showcase her Spring Summer offering, her famed slip dresses and chic knitwear for Fall Winter is also shoppable now. Visit the pop-up from now through November.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.